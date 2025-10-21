Used Bin Troll Tweets ZZZ.

Ethelbert Nevin

[October 2025.]

“Songs in Time of Plague.” Alex LUBET: On the Seventh Hour (2020); Seventeen Songs in Time of Plague (2021). Alex Lubet (steel guitar, mountain dulcimer). Neuma 164 (1 CD) (www.neumarecords.org).

Exploring innovation that arises from physical limitations, these reflective and fresh pieces find new colors with plucked instruments. YES.

Teddy ABRAMS: Preludes (2022). Teddy Abrams (pno). New Amsterdam Records NWAM193 (1 CD) (www.newamrecords.org).

Sauce can’t repair the undercooked. 16 slight piano tunes edited electronically or perversely recorded as if this enriches the originals. NO.

Sylvano BUSSOTTI: Pièces de Chair II (1958-60). Monica Benvenuti (sop), Renatus Mészár (b-bar), Martin von der Heydt, Christoph Maria Wagner (pno), E-MEX Ensemble, Christoph Maria Wagner (cond.). Genuin GEN 25918 (1 CD) (www.genuin.de).

From way back when the avant-garde was modern. Here is a spirited performance of graphic pieces that may no longer surprise or shock. MAYBE.

“Orphika • Phonogène.” Yūji TAKAHASHI: Tori mo tsukai ka (1993)1; Orphika (1969)2; Le double de Paganini (1986)3; Bridges III (1968)4; Gandharva (1994)5; Bridges II (1965)6; Phonourloupes (2019)7; Like Swans Leaving the Lake (1995)8; Phonogène (1962)9. Hidejiro Honjoh1 (shamisen, narr), Tokyo Contemporary Soloists / Amity Quartet4,7: Mayu Izumi3,9 (fl), Kaori Tanaka5,6,9, Saho Iwashima6 (clar), Kanami Araki6, Kana Shimura6 (ob), Katsuki Tochio9 (sax), Masamichi Sasazaki9 (c-bsn), Mio Morioka6,9, Sayuri Morita6 (tpt), Kosei Murata9 (trb), Maiko Matsuoka9, Ami Oike4,7,9, Nobuhiro Suyama4,7 (vln), Yoshiko Hannya6,8, Mari Adachi4,6,7, Keisuke Tsushima6 (vla), Takui Matsumoto9, Kei Yamazawa4,6,7 (vlc), Yoji Satoh9, Sakuhiko Fuse9 (cbs), Tomomi Ota3,8 (accordion), Ko Sahara9 (electronics), Yomiuri Nippon Symphony Orchestra1,2, Yoichi Sugiyama1,2,6,9 (cond.). Odradek ODRCD459 (2 CDs) (www.odradek-records.com).

Reflecting Takahashi’s career diversity, from research with Xenakis to more traditional sounding works, including occasional trinkets. MAYBE.

“Motor Tapes.” Sarah HENNIES: Zeitgebers (2021)1; Clock Dies (2021)2; Motor Tapes (2023)3. Marc Namblard1 (field recording), ensemble 01: Stéphane Garin, Julien Garin (perc), Talea Ensemble2: Barry J. Crawford (fl), Marianne Gythfeldt (clar), Stephen Gosling (pno), Alex Lipowski, Matthew Gold (perc), Karen Kim (vln), Hannah Levinson (vla), Chris Gross (vlc), James Baker (cond.), Ensemble Dedalus3: Amélie Berson (fl), Fabrice Villard (clar), Pierre-Stéphane Meugé (sax), Christian Pruvost (tpt), Thierry Madiot (trb), Stéphane Garin (perc), Denis Chouillet (pno), Didier Aschour (guit), Silvia Tarozzi (vln), Cyprien Busolini (va), Judith Hamann (vlc), Eric Chalan (cbs). New World Records 80844-2 (2 CDs) (www.newworldrecords.org).

Hefty items (the title item takes 55 minutes) concerned with repetition, but also about perception, memory, time and life itself. NEARLY YES.

“A Dog Is a Machine for Loving.” Alec HALL: A Dog Is a Machine for Loving (2016–24)1; There Are Only Two Ways to See Inside Someone (2019–22)2; The Water’s Memory, the Memory of Sand (2021)3. Ning Yu1 (pno), Marco Fusi2 (vln), Mivos Quartet3: Olivia De Prato, Maya Bennardo (vln), Victor Lowrie Tafoya (vla), Nathan Watts (vlc). Kairos 0022052KAI (1 CD) (www.kairos-music.com).

Who doesn’t adore their pets! But canine noises aside, these three overstay their welcomes without satisfying or offering enlightenment. NO.