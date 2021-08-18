Used Bin Troll Tweets ZZ.

Ethelbert Nevin

“Sound Storing Machines: The First 78rpm Records from Japan, 1903-1912.” Var. comps.: Var. pieces. Var. artists. Sublime Frequencies SF115 (1 CD or 1 LP) (www.sublimefrequencies.com).

Scratchy but acute snippets of Japan’s earliest commercial recordings: songs, stories, geishas, gagaku, noh and kabuki. Well-documented. YES.

Wilhelm FURTWÄNGLER: Symphony No. 1 in B minor (1938-41). Württembergische Philharmonie Reutlingen, Fawzi Haimor (cond.). cpo 555 377-2 (2 CDs) (www.cpo.de).

No fault of Haimor or the WPR, but this muddled First is bad for the arteries. Astonishing how Bruckner can be so hugely misunderstood. NO.

“Wolfgang Jacobi 125: Live @ Megève Festival Savoy Truffle.” Wolfgang JACOBI: Concerto for Harpsichord and Orchestra, Op. 31 (1927; 1947)1; Italian Songs (1954)2; String Quartet (1948)3; Serenade and Allegro (1958)4. Andreas Skouras1 (hpsi), Orchestre des Pays de Savoie1, Sándor Károlyi1 (cond.), Marion Grange2 (sop), Ambroise de Rancourt2 (pno), Arditti Quartet3: Irvine Arditti, Ashot Sarkissjan (vln), Ralf Ehlers (vla), Lucas Fels (vlc), Dimitri Bouclier4 (accordion), Union Accordéoniste Mixte Genève4, Pierre-André Krummenacher4 (cond.). NEOS 11818 (1 CD) (www.neos-music.com).

An eclectic slice of a forgotten voice. The songs and quartet are modernist, the concerti (an accordion orchestra!) are lighter fare. MAYBE.

Antonio SOLER: Six Concerti for Two Keyboards (ca. 1770). Anton Heiller (org, hpsi), Erna Heiller (hpsi). Vanguard Classics SVC-135 HD (1 CD).

The Heillers’ dapper 1964 recordings are hardly profound. In Nos. 1, 4 and 5, the organ-harpsichord duo suggests a rowdy carousel organ. YES.

Johnny GRANDERT: Symphony No. 5 (1976)1; String Quartet No. 4 (1991)2. Swedish Radio Symphony Orchestra1, B. Tommy Andersson1 (cond.), Vilnius String Quartet2: Audrone Vainiunaite, Petras Kunca (vln), Girdutis Jakaitis (vla), Augustinas Vasiliauskas (vlc). Phono Suecia PSCD 111 (1 CD).

A lively but halting symphony and a longer wandering quartet, as if this Swedish autodidact used speech to build rhythms and pitches. MAYBE.

“Anájikon.” Konstantia GOURZI: Hommage à Mozart, Op. 56 (2014)1; Ny-él, Two Angels in the White Garden: Hommage à Claudio Abbado and Pierre Boulez, Op. 65 (2015-16)2; String Quartet No. 3, “Anájikon, the Angel in the Blue Garden,” Op. 61 (2015)3. Nils Mönkemeyer1 (vla), William Youn1 (pno), Lucerne Academy Orchestra2, Konstantia Gourzi2 (cond.), Minguet Quartett3: Ulrich Isfort, Annette Reisinger (vln), Aida-Carmen Soanea (vla), Matthias Diener (vlc). ECM 2545 (1 CD) (www.ecmrecords.com).

East-West blends aren’t always shapeless and corny. You’ll either be moved or will fidget and curse at these cinematic, mystical pieces. NO.