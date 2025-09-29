Used Bin Troll Tweets YYY.

Ethelbert Nevin

[September 2025.]

“A Dark Flaring. Works for String Quartet from South Africa.” Mokale KAOPENG: Komeng (2002). Matthijs VAN DIJK: (rage) rage against the (2018). Arnold VAN WYK: Five Elegies for String Quartet (1940-41). Péter Louis VAN DIJK: iinyembezi (2000). Robert FOKKENS: Glimpses of a half-forgotten future (2012). Priaulx RAINIER: Quartet for Strings (1939). Signum Quartett: Florian Donderer, Annette Walther (vln), Xandi van Dijk (vla), Thomas Schmitz (vlc). ECM 2787 (1 CD) (www.ecmrecords.com).

Cutting across diverse periods and vantage points, a widespread selection of absorbing works influenced by the peoples of South Africa. YES.

“Radio With/Out Voice.” John CAGE: One12 (1992); Radio Music (1956); Sculptures Musicales (1989); Speech (1955). Clare Lesser, David Lesser (voice, radios, objects). Divine Art MEX 77124 (1 CD) (www.divineartrecords.com).

So quaint Cage seems these days, fiddling with radios, opening our ears to all sounds. The British dial and accents add exotic charm. MAYBE.

Hans SCHAEUBLE: Concerto for Piano and String Orchestra, Op. 50 (1967)1; Concertino for Oboe and String Orchestra, Op. 44 (1959)2; Serenade for String Orchestra, Op. 42 (1956)3. Oliver Triendl1 (pno), Kai Frömbgen2 (ob), Sinfonietta Rīga1,2,3, Marc Niemann1,2,3 (cond.). Solo Musica SM 451 (1 CD) (www.solo-musica.de).

History has not treated Schaeuble (1906-1988) agreeably, but these non-tonal semi-intricate efforts are neither endearing nor memorable. NO.

Erkki MELARTIN: Symphony No. 5 in A minor, Op. 90, “Brevis” (1915); Symphony No. 6, Op. 100 (1924). Turku Philharmonic Orchestra, Ari Rasilainen (cond.). cpo 555 558-2 (1 CD) (www.cpo.de).

If you could imagine Finland minus Sibelius, then Melartin (1875-1937) would come out on top. Mahlerian sweep, tuneful late Romanticism. YES.

Wilhelm FURTWÄNGLER: Symphony No. 2 (1945-46). Estonian National Symphony Orchestra, Neeme Järvi (cond.). CHAN 20373 (1 CD) (www.chandos.net).

The towering conductor’s legacy distracts from an honest appraisal. Somber, unwieldy, inconsistently bloated and thin, but forever tonal. NO.

“Suoni e silenzi delle corde.” Beatrice CAMPODONICO: Aforismi for Life (2019)1; In divenire (2022)2; Sulla / nella cordiera (2014)3; Der Atem des Windes (2019)4; Free Island (2004)5. Biagio PUTIGNANO: Per attraversare il silenzio (2021)6; Some aphorisms about friendship (2022)7; Isole di suono (2012)8; Esercizi dal silenzio assente (2009)9. Trio Gynaika: Dania Carissimi1,5,6,9 (guit), Domenica Bellantone1,2,6,7 (hrp), Chiara Di Muzio1,3,4,6,8 (pno). Tactus TC 950009 (1 CD) (www.tactus.it).

This uncommon grouping performs firstly as an ensemble, then as solos. Musically too, the composers are at their finest with the trio. MAYBE.