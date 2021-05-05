Used Bin Troll Tweets YY.

Ethelbert Nevin

[May 2021.]

Boris TISHCHENKO: Concerto for Violin, Piano and String Orchestra, Op. 144 (2006); Dante-symphony No. 3, Op. 123, No. 3, “Hell: Circles 7-9” (2001). Victoria Postnikova (pno), Alexander Rozhdestvensky (vln), String Orchestra of St. Petersburg, Moscow Symphony Orchestra, Gennady Rozhdestvensky (cond.). Fuga Libera FUG702 (1 CD) (www.outhere-music.com).

The Rozhdestvensky family in a memorable double concerto and a riveting symphony in a language suggestive of Shostakovich and Schnittke. YES.

Milton BABBITT: Philomel (1964)1. Michael HERSCH: a breath upwards (2014)2. Ah Young Hong1,2 (sop), Gleb Kanasevich2 (clar), Jamie Hersch2 (hn), Miranda Cuckson2 (vla). Innova 986 (1 CD) (www.innova.mu).

There’s nothing cuddly here. Babbitt’s electronic part sounds fantastic, and Hong glides over Hersch’s bristly Dante and Pound settings. YES.

Christopher Tyler NICKEL: Symphony No. 2 (2016; rev. 2018). Northwest Sinfonia, Clyde Mitchell (cond.). Avie AV2456 (1 CD) (www.avie-records.com).

Pettersson lite, if such a thing can be imagined. An immensely boring 53-minute span which didn’t even rise to the level of pretentious. NO.

“Otto Klemperer: Own Compositions, Vol. 3: String Quartets.” Otto KLEMPERER: Two performances of String Quartet No. 3 (1968)1,2; String Quartet No. 4 (1969)3; String Quartet No. 7 (1969)4; String Quartet No. 9 (1970)5. Winterthur Quartett1,3, Philharmonia Quartet2, Bartók Quartet4, Euler Quartet5. Archiphon ARC-WU 152/53 (2 CDs) (www.archiphon.de).

Private archival recordings, suggesting rehearsals or initial readings of Nos. 3 and 4. No. 9 is the least starchy and worth a listen. MAYBE.

Anne-Louise BRILLON DE JOUY: 13 Sonatas (ca. 1760-70). Nicolas Horvath (pno). Grand Piano GP872-73 (2 CDs) (www.grandpianorecords.com).

A Parisian keyboardist who hosted a salon, Madame Brillon knew Benjamin Franklin and wrote flashy if lightweight two-movement sonatas. MAYBE.

Tristan PERICH: Drift Multiply for 50 violins and 50-channel 1-bit electronics (2018-19). Douglas Perkins (cond.). New Amsterdam Records NWAM146 (1 CD) (www.newamrecords.com).

Seventy tedious minutes of minimalist violins and/or coarse electronics. Not evident what this is trying to be, but it doesn’t get there. NO.