Used Bin Troll Tweets XXX.

[September 2025.]

“Musica da camera e per piccola orchestra.” Riccardo ZANDONAI: Var. comps. Trio Guarino, Orchestra da Camera di Trento, Giancarlo Guarino (cond.). Tactus TC 882480 (3 CDs) (www.tactus.it).

Rescued from neglect, a sizeable collection (concertos, songs, string quartet, piano trio, piano pieces). Light but not insignificant. MAYBE.

Elsa BARRAINE: Symphony No. 1 (1931); Symphony No. 2, “Voïna” (1938); Illustration symphonique pour Pogromes d’André Spire (1993); Musique funèbre pour la Mise au tombeau du Titien (1953)*. Alberto Carnevale Ricci* (pno), WDR Sinfonieorchesteer, Elena Schwarz (cond.). cpo 555 704-2 (1 CD) (www.cpo.de).

An electric discovery for the non-Impressionistic French camp, aligned with Roussel and Messiaen, self-possessed, dramatic and poignant. YES.

Jeanine TESORI: Grounded (2023). Cast includes: Emily D’Angelo, Ben Bliss, Ellie Dehn, Kyle Miller, Greer Grimsley, The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra and Chorus, Yannick Nézet-Séguin (cond.). DG 00028948680955 (www.deutschegrammophon.com).

Despite a scenario offering strong operatic potential, this dispassionate music’s contours and undistinguished tonality fail to persuade. NO.

Afred SCHNITTKE: Cello Concerto No. 1 (1985-86). Matt Haimovitz (vlc), MDR Leipzig Radio Symphony Orchestra, Dennis Russell Davies (cond.). Pentatone PTC 5187 342 (digital only) (www.pentatonemusic.com).

The composer’s near-death experience forged this hard-to-love concerto. Haimovitz can’t catch a break, yet I don’t see a repeat visit. MAYBE.

“Composer’s Notebook 5.” Alexey SHOR: Violin Concerto No. 1, “Seascapes” (2014; arr. 2015)1; Violin Concerto No. 2, “Phantasms” (2018; arr. 2020)2; Violin Concerto No. 5 (2021; arr. 2021)3. Valeriy Sokolov1, Nurie Chung2, Marc Bouchkov3 (vln), Kyiv Virtuosi1,2,3, Dmitry Yablonsky1, Sergey Smbatyan2, John Warner3 (cond.). Naxos 8.579143 (1 CD) (www.naxos.com).

A syrupy violin busies over docile string orchestra. Why is Naxos bothering which such insipid and puerile nonsense? Is this pay to play? NO.

“A Portrait.” Francisco COLL: Piedras (2009/10)1; …de voz aceitunada (2010; rev. 2021, 2023)2; Taleas oblicuas (2023)3; Three Pieces ‘after Turia’ (2020)4; Liquid Symmetries (2013)5. Felicia van den End2 (fl), Christopher Bowman3 (ob), Jacob Kellermann2 (guit), Emlyn Stam2 (vla), Małgorzata Walentynowicz4 (pno), New European Ensemble1,3,5, Tito Muñoz1,3,5 (cond.). Challenge Records CC720011 (1 CD) (www.challengerecords.com).

Mostly winners from a promising voice sampled before. Bright details, animated rhythms, form and scale treated unexpectedly. JUST SHY OF YES.