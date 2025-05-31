Used Bin Troll Tweets VVV.

Ethelbert Nevin

[May 2025.]

“Chamber Music for Wind & Piano.” Malcolm WILLIAMSON: Gallery (1966)1; Pas de quatre (1967)2; Vocalise in G major (1985)3; A Year of Birds: December (1995)4; Vocalise in G minor (1973)5; Trio for Clarinet, Cello and Piano (1958)6; Pietà (1973)7; Music For Solo Horn (1947)8; Concerto Fragment (1966)9; Concerto for Wind Quintet and Two Pianos (Eight Hands) (1966)10. Sally Lundgren7 (m-sop), Sarah O’Flynn2,10 (fl), Melanie Ragge2,7,10 (ob), Neyire Ashworth2,3,4,5,6,10 (clar), Meyrick Alexander2,7,10 (bsn), Roger Montgomery8,10 (hn), Simon Tong1, Laura Garwin1, Richard Knights1, Thomas Hewitt1, Samuel Ewens1, David Carnac1 (tpt), Jon French1 (perc), Joely Koos (vlc)6, Antony Gray1,2,3,4,5,6,7,9,10, Joe Howson1,9,10, Iain Clarke9,10, Hamish Brown9,10 (pno), Matt Scott Rogers1,10 (cond.). Divine Art DDX 21120 (1 CD) (www.divineartrecords.com).

Prolific but waning, Williamson’s a dissonant Poulenc with an attitude. Some startling instrumental combinations (Gallery, Concerto). MAYBE.

MOLÉCULE (aka Romain DE LA HAYE-SERAFINI): Symphonie No. 1, “Quantique” (2023; arr. Sinan ASIYAN). Orchestre National de Lille, Alexandre Bloch (cond.). Alpha 1082 (1 CD) (www.outhere-music.com).

DJ samples orchestra, builds collage. Another transcribes. Lucky musicians play. Listener tolerates, speculates who made devilish pact. NO.

J.S. BACH: The Art of Fugue, BWV 1080 (1749). Phantasm: Laurence Dreyfus, Emilia Benjamin, Jonathan Manson, Markku Luolajan-Mikkola (viol), Daniel Hyde (org). Linn Records CKD759 (1 CD) (www.outhere-music.com).

Might Walt have approved? Bach’s ultimate statement achieved with elegant simplicity. The contrapuncti given on viols, canons on organ. YES.

“The Space Between Us.” Jacob TER VELDHUIS: Jesus is Coming (2003). David BIEDENBENDER: Refraction (2015). Rob DEEMER: Gallimaufry (2015). Gregory WANAMAKER: The Space Between Us (2015). John STEINMETZ: Sorrow & Celebration for Reed Quintet & Audience (2015). Akropolis Reed Quintet: Tim Gocklin (ob), Matt Landry (sax), Ryan Reynolds (bsn), Andrew Koeppe (b-clar), Kari Landry (clar). Innova 969 (1 CD) (www.innova.mu).

A blistering collection for a well-blended ensemble: The first work adds tape, the concluding item slows the pace, adding its audience. YES.

“Three Curious Loves.” Isidora ŽEBELJAN: Concerto for Violin and Orchestra, “Three Curious Loves” (2017/19)1; Sarabande (2001/13)2; Hum Away, Strings! (2014)3; Dark Velvet (2005)4; Polomka Quartet (2009/11)5; Intimate Letter from Judean Desert (2018)6; Song of a Traveller in the Night (2003)7; The Cherry Orchard (2000/21)8; Andrey’s Violin (2006)9. Daniel Rowland1,2,3,9 (vln), Maja Bogdanović2 (vlc), Arethusa Quartet4,5,6,7,8: Daniel Rowland, Floor Le Coultre (vln), Dana Zemtsov (vla), Maja Bogdanović (vlc), Nino Gvetadze2,8,9, Anna Fedorova3 (pno), Aleksandar Tasić7 (clar), Žebeljan Orchestra1, David Cohen1 (cond.). Challenge Classics CC72993 (1 CD) (www.challengerecords.com).

A varied portrait: The bold string quartet Polomka and the eclectic clarinet quartet, Song of a Traveller, jump out for their rigor. MAYBE.

“Clavichords Harpsichords.” Makiko NISHIKAZE: clavics-more (2018-20); carta marina more (2018-20). Coviello Classics COV 92114 (1 CD) (www.covielloclassics.de).

Multitracked plucked keyboards, scrambled and shuffled. Nothing to see here. Sounds exactly as you’d expect. Perhaps a few decades late. NO.