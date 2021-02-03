Used Bin Troll Tweets VV.

Ethelbert Nevin

[February 2021.]

R. Nathaniel DETT: The Ordering of Moses (1932). Latonia Moore (sop), Ronnita Nicole Miller (m-sop), Rodrick Dixon (ten), Donnie Ray Albert (bar), May Festival Chorus, Robert Porco (dir), Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra, James Conlon (cond.). Bridge Records 9462 (1 CD) (www.bridgerecords.com).

The first recording of an overlooked oratorio, tonal with buoyant cinematic colors, light on spiritual citations, and crisply fashioned. YES.

“Tower Music.” Joseph BERTOLOZZI: Var. comps. (2016). Innova 933 (1 CD) (www.innova.mu).

I love the idea of “playing” the Eiffel Tower as a gamelan, but the steady rhythms morph the 1,063 ft. of iron into a boring drum kit. MAYBE.

Alexander MOSOLOV: Symphony No. 5 (1965); Harp Concerto (1939)*. Taylor Ann Fleshman* (hrp), Moscow Symphony Orchestra, Arthur Arnold (cond.). Naxos 8.574102 (1 CD) (www.naxos.com).

Broken by a labor camp, the once avant-garde Mosolov survived although severely declawed as this pair of meandering pieces sadly reveal. NO.

“Archipel.” Mathieu VANASSE: Var. comps. (2019). Innova 038 (1 CD) (www.innova.mu).

An accomplished scorer of film / TV provides 13 ambient tracks, centering around keyboard. Unexpectedly interesting, even if numbing. MAYBE.

“Antheil the Futurist.” George ANTHEIL: Var. comps. Guy Livingston, Philippe Keler, Stéphane Leach (pno). Wergo WER 6762 2 (1 CD) (www.wergo.de).

Livingston (with friends) curates a lively 1920’s menu including ironic sendups of popular forms, mechanical fantasies, premieres, etc. YES.

“Healing Modes.” Matana ROBERTS: borderlands… (2018). Ludwig van BEETHOVEN: String Quartet No. 15 in A minor, Op. 132 (1825). Reena ESMAIL: Zeher (Poison) (2018). Gabriela Lena FRANK: Kanto Kechua No. 2 (2018). DU YUN: i am my own achilles heel (2018). Caroline SHAW: Schisma (2018). Brooklyn Rider: Johnny Gandelsman, Colin Jacobsen (vln), Nicholas Cords (vla), Michael Nicolas (vlc). In a Circle Records ICR014 (2 CDs) (www.inacircle-records.com).

Pieces about healing. Check. I don’t mind the new works interrupting Beethoven’s flow, but I have trouble with the slurpy string slides. NO.