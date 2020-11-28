Used Bin Troll Tweets TT.

Ethelbert Nevin

[November 2020.]

Gabriel FAURÉ: Requiem, Op. 48 (1887-1901). Reri Grist (sop), Donald Gramm (bar), Vernon de Tar (org), The Choral Art Society, New York Philharmonic, Nadia Boulanger (cond.). (online var. streaming services) (www.nyphil.org).

Historic radio broadcast from February 17, 1962, in memoriam Bruno Walter. Melancholy, eerie, with audience noise, but still wonderful. YES.

“Labyrinth.” Leoš JANÁČEK: The Owl has not Flown Away and Words Fail! from On an Overgrown Path (1900-12). Jean-Baptiste LULLY: Les Sourdines from Armide (1686; arr. Jean-Henri D’ANGLEBERT). Ludwig van BEETHOVEN: Bagatelles Nos. 4 and 5 from Op. 126 (1824). George CRUMB: The Magic Circle of Infinity from Makrokosmos, Book I (1972). György LIGETI: Fanfares from Études, Book I (1985); En Suspens from Études, Book II (1988-94). J.S. BACH: Contrapunctus I from The Art of Fugue, BWV 1080 (1740-50). Enrique GRANADOS: El amor y la muerte from Goyescas, Op. 11 (1915). Erik SATIE: Danses de Travers Nos. 2 and 3 from Pièces Froides (1897). C.P.E. BACH: Fantasia in D minor, WQ 117/4 (1765). Ofer PELZ: Repetition Blindness, Chapter I and II (2019). Marin MARAIS: Chaconne, “Le Labyrinthe” (1717; arr. David GREILSAMMER). Alexander SCRIABIN: Nuances, Op. 56, No. 3 (1912); Vers la Flamme, Op. 72 (1914). Jean-Féry REBEL: Le Chaos from Les Éléments (1737; arr. Jonathan KEREN). David Greilsammer (pno). Naïve V 7084 (1 CD) (www.naiverecords.com).

A pair wraps a single, e.g.: Ligeti-Bach-Ligeti, for six triplets. A curious idea, though the pace stumbles, discouraging more visits. MAYBE.

“#GoldbergReflections.” J.S. BACH: Aria and Variations Nos. 1, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13, 16, 19, 21, 22, 25, 29 and 30 from Goldberg Variations, BWV 988 (1741; arr. Andreas N. TARKMANN, 2019). Rolf RUDIN: Dialog mit Bach (2019). Sidney CORBETT: Goldberg Hallucination Remix (2019). Andreas N. TARKMANN: Goldbergs Letzter Sommer (“Goldberg’s Last Summer”) (2019). Dominik J. DIETERLE: Schlaflos (“Sleepless”) (2019). Wolf KERSCHEK: Goldberg Reflections Aria (2019). Moritz EGGERT: Four Variations from Goldberg Spielt (1999/2000). Daniel SUNDY: New Goldberg Variations (2019). Tobias ROKAHR: Sleepless (Goldberg goes crazy) (2019). Friedrich Heinrich KERN: Reflections on a Dream (2019). Stephan KONCZ: GoldBergHain (2019). Konstantia GOURZI: Lullabies for three flowers, Op. 82 (2019). Niklas Liepe (vln), NDR Radiophilharmonie, Jamie Phillips (cond.). Sony 19439778302 (2 CDs) (www.sonyclassical.de).

Bach’s Goldbergs as compost for many arrangements and fantasies. Some hits and misses, but really, it’s just too much of a so-so series. NO.

Vicente BASET: Var. symphonies (1753). Forma Antiqva, Aarón Zapico (cond.). Winter & Winter 910 266-2 (1 CD) (www.winterandwinter.com).

Small bites from the Spanish Baroque. The group in these eleven symphonies (more like chamber concertos) includes guitar and theorbo. MAYBE.

“Beethoven and his Contemporaries.” Ludwig van BEETHOVEN: Andante con Variazioni in D major, WoO 44/b (1796); Sonatina in C major, WoO 44/a (1796); Sonatina in C minor, WoO 43/a (1796); Adagio ma non troppo in E-flat major, WoO 43/b (1796). Bartolomeo BARTOLAZZI: Sonata in D major, Op. 9 (1804). Johann Nepomuk HUMMEL: Grande Sonata in C major, Op. 37a (1810). Raffaele La Ragione (mandolin), Marco Crosetto (fortepiano). Arcana A 117 (1 CD) (www.outhere-music.com).

Look past the goofy tinkle of mandolin plus fortepiano and enjoy this history lesson about one of Beethoven’s less utilized instruments. YES.

“I Still Play.” Nico MUHLY: Move (2017)1. Timo ANDRES: Wise Words (2017)2. Louis ANDRIESSEN: Rimsky or La Monte Young (2017)3. John ADAMS: I Still Play (Pocket Variations) (2017)4. Philip GLASS: Evening Song No. 2 (2017)5. Laurie ANDERSON: Song for Bob (2017)6. Brad MEHLDAU: L.A. Pastorale (2017)7. Steve REICH: For Bob (2017)8. Pat METHENY: 42 Years (2017)9. Donnacha DENNEHY: Her Wits (About Him) (2017)10. Randy NEWMAN: Recessional (2017)11. Timo Andres1,2,3,5,6,8,10, Jeremy Denk4, Brad Mehldau7,9, Randy Newman11 (pno). Nonesuch 075597920864 (1 CD) (www.nonesuch.com).

Who wouldn’t appreciate new works in honor of retiring Nonesuch head honcho Bob Hurwitz? Except most all of these eleven are forgettable. NO.