Used Bin Troll Tweets SS.
|
Ethelbert Nevin
[October 2020.]
John ADAMS: Must the Devil Have All the Good Tunes? (2018); China Gates (1977). Yuja Wang (pno), Los Angeles Philharmonic, Gustavo Dudamel (cond.). DG 00028948382897 (1 CD) (http://www.deutschegrammophon.com/).
China Gates is brief; this disc runs short. But the concerto (Adams’ 3rd) hums and rumbles, charming and clever, destined for greatness. YES.
“Portulan.” Tristian MURAIL: Seven Lakes Drive (2006); Feuilles à travers les cloches (1998); Dernières nouvelles du vent d’ouest (2011); Les Ruines circulaires (2006); Garrigue (2008); Paludes (2011); La Chambre des cartes (2011). Ensemble CAIRN, Guillaume Bourgogne (cond.). Kairos 0015050KAI (1 CD) (http://www.kairos-music.com/).
An in-progress glimpse into an ever-evolving collection of intricate chamber pieces with colorful timbres and beguiling acoustic sounds. YES.
“Jusqu’à l’aurore.” Thomas WALLY: Caprice (2009); transfiguration (2008); Les îles des nombres III (2 x 12 x 12 x 4) (2019); Soliloquy II: You made your excuses and left. (2017); …jusqu’à l’aurore…: Caprice (IV) bleu (2012); Postscriptum (2 x 11 x 12): The Melancholy of Perfection(ism) (2016). Mondrian Ensemble: Ivana Pirstašová, Thomas Wally (vln), Petra Ackermann (vla), Karolina Öhman (vlc), Tamriko Kordzaia (pno). col legno WWE 1 CD 20448 (1 CD) (http://www.col-legno.com/).
A confounding program of modernist musings for strings and / or piano, however, not specific to these instruments despite erudite motion. NO.
Gustav MAHLER: Symphony No. 7 (1904-05). Minnesota Orchestra, Osmo Vänskä (cond.). BIS BIS-2386 SACD (1 SACD) (http://www.bis.se/).
A pleasingly quirky scramble through less familiar Mahler, cobweb free with spot lit details. Looking forward to No. 8 in this series. MAYBE.
“Barricades.” François COUPERIN, Robert DE VISÉE, Michel LAMBERT, Marin MARAIS, Marc-Antoine CHARPENTIER, Jean-Henri D’ANGLEBERT, Antoine FORQUERAY, Jean-Philippe RAMEAU: Var. comps. Thomas Dunford (archlute), Jean Rondeau (hpsi), Lea Desandre (m-sop), Marc Mauillon (bar), Myriam Rignol (viola da gamba). Erato 0190295269951 (1 CD) (http://www.erato.com/).
Tantalizing but disappointing. A justifiable way to hear these pièces, but why not a complete Suite instead of driblets and excerpts? MAYBE.
“Mythos.” Erkki-Sven TÜÜR: Symphony No. 9, “Mythos” (2017); Incantation of Tempest (2014); Sow the Wind… (2015). Estonian Festival Orchestra, Paavo Järvi (cond.). Alpha 595 (1 CD) (http://www.outhere-music.com/).
Mythos is a lumbering and out-of-focus edifice. Methinks Tüür has done this all better before, vastly edgier and much more convincingly. NO.
Adams, Charpentier, Couperin, D'Anglebert, de Visee, Forqueray, Lambert, Mahler, Marais, Murail, Rameau, Tüür, Wally
[More Ethelbert Nevin, Used Bin Troll Tweets]
[More Adams, Charpentier, Couperin, D'Anglebert, de Visee, Forqueray, Lambert, Mahler, Marais, Murail, Rameau, Tüür, Wally]
[Previous Article: Used Bin Troll Tweets RR.]