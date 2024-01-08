Used Bin Troll Tweets QQQ.

Ethelbert Nevin

[January 2024.]

“Vintage TV & Radio Classics.” Var. COMPS: Var. pieces. Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, Paul Murphy, Gavin Sutherland (conds.). Naxos 8.570332 (1 CD) (www.naxos.com).

Charming examples of British Light Music, pithy confections which were put to use in mid-20th-century radio and television program(me)s. YES.

“Bach Goldberg Variations Reimagined.” Johann Sebastian BACH: Goldberg Variations, BWV 988 (1741-42; arr. Chad KELLY, 2020). Rachel Podger (vln), Brecon Baroque: Huw Daniel (vln), Jane Rogers (vla), Alexander Rolton (vlc), Jan Spencer (violone), Katy Bircher (fl), Daniel Lanthier, Leo Duarte (ob), Inga Klaucke (bsn), Chad Kelly (hpsi). Channel Classics CCSSA44923 (1 CD) (www.channelclassics.com).

Despite reaching for Brandenburgish textures and a whole lot more besides, I craved the keyboard original from the Aria’s first phrase. NO.

Hugo KAUN: Minnehaha, Op. 43, No. 1 (1901); Hiawatha, Op. 43, No. 2 (1901); Symphony No. 3, Op. 96 (1913). Rundfunk-Sinfonieorchester Berlin (RSB), Jonathan Stockhammer (cond.). cpo 555 572-2 (1 CD) (www.cpo.de).

In fine performances, the American odes (Longfellow-inspired) follow Wagner-Liszt, whereas the Third comingles Bruckner and Glazunov. MAYBE.

“River Mouth Echoes.” Maja S.K. RATKJE: Øx (2005)1; Essential Extensions (1999)2; Wintergarden (2005)3; River Mouth Echoes (2001)4; Waves IIB (1998)5; Sinus Seduction (Moods Too) (2002)6. Rolf-Erik Nystrøm1,2 (sax), Maja Solveig Kjelstrup Ratkje1,3,6 (electronics, voice), Hakon Thelin2 (cbs), Frode Haltli2 (accordion), Fretwork4: Richard Boothby, Richard Campbell, Asako Morikawa, Richard Tunnicliffe (viol), Oslo Sinfonietta5, Christian Eggen5 (cond.), Torben Snekkestad6 (sax). Tzadik TZ 8051 (1 CD) (www.tzadik.com).

An exciting portrait release from 2008. This Norwegian’s electronic, vocal, chamber and orchestral pieces are propulsive and engaging. YES.

“Orchestral Works Vol. 1.” Helvi LEIVISKÄ: Sinfonia brevis, Op. 30 (1962; rev. 1972); Orchestral Suite No. 2, Op. 11 (from the music to Nyrki Tapiovaara’s film Juha) (1937-38); Symphony No. 2, Op. 27 (1954). Lahti Symphony Orchestra, Dalia Stasevska (cond.). BIS 2701 (1 SACD) (www.bis.se).

Stasevska inks Leiviskä’s taut, expressionistic works onto the map. Although different hands might craft more variability and pizazz. MAYBE.

Aleksandra VREBALOV: The Sea Ranch Songs (2015). Kronos Quartet: David Harrington, John Sherba (vln), Hank Dutt (vla), Sunny Yang (vlc). Cantaloupe CA21122 (1 CD) (www.cantaloupemusic.com).

Tape and musicians honor a Californian Utopian community. But the uneven pace and spoken words clash, creating a lugubrious awkward mood. NO.