Used Bin Troll Tweets OOO.

Ethelbert Nevin

[August 2023.]

David TUDOR: Rainforest IV (1977). Composers Inside Electronics: Paul DeMarinis, John Driscoll, Phil Edelstein, David Poyurow, Prent Rogers, David Tudor, Bill Viola. Neuma 158 (1 CD) (www.neumarecords.org).

Here’s a welcome historic recording. Pauline Oliveros sponsored this installation, recorded Feb 2, 1977, by Warren Burt and David Dunn. YES.

António PEREIRA DA COSTA: Concerti Grossi (1741). Ensemble Bonne Corde, Dana Vinagre (cond.). Ramée RAM 2104 (1 CD) (www.outhere-music.com).

A forgotten Portuguese composer known for twelve concerti (just Nos. 7, 8, 9, 6, 5 & 10 here) which could elegantly pass for Corelli. MAYBE.

Thomas ADÈS: Concerto for Piano and Orchestra (2018); Totentanz (2013). Kirill Gerstein (pno), Mark Stone (bar), Christianne Stotjin (m-sop). Boston Symphony Orchestra, Thomas Adès (cond.). DG 00289 483 7998 (1 CD) (www.deutschegrammophon.com).

Clever Adès has aged comfortably: Imagine Rhapsody in Blue written by Bartók. The anachronistic cantata about death can be chilling. MAYBE.

“The Complete Works for Violin and Piano.” Grigory FRID: Divertimento, Op. 45, No. 1 (1969); Andantino (nd); Sonatina, Op. 32 (1956); The Calendar of Nature, Op. 17, No. 2 (1948); Violin Sonata No. 1, Op. 27 (1952); Violin Sonata No. 2, Op. 51 (1968); Violin Sonata No. 3, Op. 57 (1968). Isabelle van Keulen (vln), Oliver Triendl (pno). Challenge Classics CC72953 (1 CD) (www.challengerecords.com).

Frid can be light and charming, but always debonair, and ofttimes grandly serious, like Shostakovich and Nino Rota cross-pollinating. MAYBE.

“Sound Review 2/6.” Sofia GUBAIDULINA: Ritorno Perpetuo (1997). Edison DENISOV: Dead Leaves (1980). Arvo PÄRT: Two Sonatinas, Op. 1 (1958). Vladimir MARTYNOV: Hexagram (1971). Valentin SILVESTROV: Triad (1961). Nikolai KARETNIKOV: The Big Concert Piece, Op. 23 (1973). Alexander VUSTIN: Epigraph (2001). Dmitri SMIRNOV: Diptych, Op. 70 (1992). Vladimir TARNOPOLSKI: Eindruck-Ausdruck (1989). Mikhail Dubov (hpsi, pno, org). Melodiya MEL CO 0607/2 (1 CD) (www.melody.su).

Dubov plays harpsichord, piano and organ works by mostly “outsider” avant-garde Soviet composers, just one disc of a compelling series. YES.

“Stockholm Diary.” Esa-Pekka SALONEN: Stockholm Diary (2004)1; Lachen Verlent (2002)2. Sally BEAMISH: Glanz (2016)3. Arnold SCHOENBERG: Verklärte Nacht (1899; rev. 1917, 1943)4. Igor STRAVINSKY: Concerto in D (1946)5. Malin Broman2,3 (vln, vla), Ostrobothnian Chamber Orchestra1,4,5, Malin Broman (cond.). Alba ABCD 467 (1 CD) (www.alba.fi).

Salonen stands trivially next to Schoenberg and Stravinsky (Why aren’t they paired together more often?), but here’s a team to watch. MAYBE.