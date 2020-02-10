Used Bin Troll Tweets OO (Awards Edition)
|
Ethelbert Nevin
[February 2020.]
James ROMIG: Still (2016). Ashlee Mack (pno). New World Records 80802 (1 CD) (http://www.newworldrecords.org/).
A 54-minute process piece inspired by Clifford Still’s canvasses. A probable culmination of techniques and genres, but musically tedious. NO.
2019 Pulitzer Prize Finalist in Music.
Ellen REID: p r i s m (2018). Cast includes: Anna Schubert, Rebecca Jo Loeb (sop), Choir of Trinity Wall Street, NOVUS NY, Julian Wachner (cond.). Decca 4818661 (download) (http://www.deccaclassics.com/).
Historically, operas have sidelined women who are hurt or raped. This opera examines sexual abuse. Unfortunately, the music is leaden. MAYBE.
2019 Pulitzer Prize Winner in Music.
Andrew NORMAN: Sustain (2018). Los Angeles Philharmonic, Gustavo Dudamel (cond.). DG 0289 483 7608 7 (download) (http://www.deutschegrammophon.com/).
Something like a majestic whirling windmill, modernized Sibelius, or a complex series of equations slowly unfolding. Sounds swell. SURE, YES.
2019 Pulitzer Prize Finalist in Music.
“Orange.” Caroline SHAW: Entr’acte (2011); Valencia (2012); Plan & Elevation (2015); Punctum (2009; rev. 2013); Ritornello 2.sq.2.j.a (2012); Limestone & Felt (2012). Attacca Quartet: Amy Schroeder, Keiko Tokunaga (vln), Nathan Schram (vla), Andrew Yee (vlc). New Amsterdam / Nonesuch Records 7559-79260-9 (1 CD) (http://www.nonesuch.com/),
Post-modernism doesn’t do cute. Are these incomplete sketches? It’s hard to distinguish one quartet from another. Nicely played, but why? NO.
2020 GRAMMY AWARD for Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance.
“American Rapture.” Jennifer HIGDON: Harp Concerto (2018). Samuel BARBER: Symphony No. 1, Op. 9 (1936). Patrick HARLIN: Rapture (2011). Yolanda Kondonassis (hrp), Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra, Ward Stare (cond.). Azica Records AXA-71327 (1 CD) (http://www.azica.com/).
Three outdated illiterate embarrassments: A bland and unremarkable harp concerto, a tedious symphony, and stale post-minimalist chatter. NO.
2020 GRAMMY AWARD for Best Contemporary Classical Composition.
Wynton MARSALIS: Violin Concerto in D (2015); Fiddle Dance Suite for Solo Violin (2018). Nicola Benedetti (vln), The Philadelphia Orchestra, Christian Măcelaru (cond.). Decca B0030521-02 (1 CD) (http://www.deccaclassics.com/).
An engaging, animated four-movement concerto. Yes, it has jazz and blues aspects, but also Scottish touches. Likely to become a classic. YES.
2020 GRAMMY AWARD for Best Classical Instrumental Solo.
“The Poetry of Places.” Andrew NORMAN: Frank’s House (2015)1. Harold MELTZER: In Full Sail (2016)2. Jack VAN ZANDT: Sí an Bhrú (2016)3. Hannah LASH: Give Me Your Songs (2016)4. Amy Beth KIRSTEN: h.o.p.e. (2016)5. James MATHESON: Alone, in waters shimmering and dark (2016)6. Lewis SPRATLAN: Bangladesh (2015)7. Nina C. YOUNG: Kolokol (2010)8. Nadia Shpachenko1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8 (pno, toy piano, voice), Joanne Pearce Martin1,8 (pno), Nick Terry1, Cory Hills1 (perc). Reference Recordings FR-730 (1 CD) (http://www.referencerecordings.com/).
A mixed-use neighborhood, with occasional electronics, second piano or percussion. Strong effort, however, hard to imagine moving in. MAYBE.
2020 GRAMMY AWARD for Best Classical Compendium.
Barber, Harlin, Higdon, Kirsten, Lash, Marsalis, Matheson, Meltzer, Norman, Reid, Romig, Shaw, Spratlan, Van Zandt, Young
[More Ethelbert Nevin, Used Bin Troll Tweets]
[More Barber, Harlin, Higdon, Kirsten, Lash, Marsalis, Matheson, Meltzer, Norman, Reid, Romig, Shaw, Spratlan, Van Zandt, Young]
[Previous Article: Mostly Symphonies 36.]