Used Bin Troll Tweets MMM (noting a few awards too)

Ethelbert Nevin

[February 2023.]

Yet again, further evidence that a particular curmudgeon won’t gently abide.

“Sapperlot!” Var. COMPS: Var. pieces. Alexander Gergelyfi (clavichord). Carpe Diem Records CD-16329 (1 CD) (www.carpediemrecords.com).

Take a gander (online) at the Admont clavichord. A fragile but wise contraption in a generous program of 17th and 18th century pieces. YES.

“Orchestral Songs.” Hans SOMMER: Var. pieces. Mojca Erdmann (sop), Anke Vondung (m-sop), Mauro Peter (ten), Benjamin Appl (bar), Rundfunk-Sinfonieorchester Berlin, Guillermo García Calvo (cond.). Pentatone PTC 5187023 (1 CD) (www.pentatonemusic.com).

Limber and sweet, swooning pleasantly somewhere between Richards Wagner and Strauss, a series of songs crafted between 1860 and 1923. MAYBE.

“Born.” Michael GILBERTSON: Born (2017); Returning (2015). Edie HILL: Spectral Spirits (2019). The Crossing, Donald Nally (cond.). Navona NV6449 (1 CD) (www.navonarecords.com).

Sure, I can try to catch up to the Grammy chuckwagon. But readers know these old ears find American choral music inconsequential. NO COMMENT.

“Evergreen.” Caroline SHAW: Three Essays (2016-18); And So (2020)*; Blueprint (2016); Other Song (2018)*; The Evergreen (2020); Cant voi l’aube (2015)*. Caroline Shaw* (vocals), Attacca Quartet: Amy Schroeder, Domenic Salerni (vln), Nathan Schram (vla), Andrew Yee (vlc). Nonesuch 075597913507 (1 CD) (www.nonesuch.com).

Aren’t we lucky to have these baubles! I cringe at the vocals, the Beethoven drippings. I have no stomach for spineless drivel. NO COMMENT.

“Yes I Will Yes.” Dieter SCHNEBEL: Yes I Will Yes (2016)1. Johannes SCHÖLLHORN: va (2016)2. Sarah Maria Sun1,2 (voice), Vanessa Porter1 (perc), SWR Symphonieorchester2, Jean-Michaël Lavoie2 (cond.). Hänssler Classic HC21063 (1 CD) (www.haensslerprofil.de).

Sun glides through Schnebel’s Molly Bloom for virtuoso actor, percussion, tape (with video), and Schöllhorn’s sprint across Massenet. MAYBE.

“The Symphonies & Overtures.” Robert SCHUMANN: Symphony No. 1 in B-flat major, Op. 38, “Spring Symphony” (1841); Overture to Schiller’s Braut von Messina, Op. 100 (1851); Overture to Genoveva, Op. 81 (1850); “Zwickau” Symphony in G minor (1832-33); Overture, Scherzo and Finale, Op. 52 (1841-45); Symphony No. 2 in C minor, Op. 61 (1845-46); Overture to Scenes from Goethe’s Faust (1853); Julius Caesar, Op. 128 (1851); Symphony No. 4 in D minor, Op. 120 (1841); Symphony No. 3 in E-flat major, Op. 97, “Rhenish” (1850); Overture to Manfred, Op. 115 (1848); Hermann und Dorothea, Op. 126 (1851); Symphony No. 4 in D minor, Op. 120 (1851). Swedish Chamber Orchestra, Thomas Dausgaard (cond.). BIS-2669 (3 SACDs) (www.bis.se).

Dausgaard and the SCO achieve profound balance with fewer strings. Both No. 4 versions and various overtures complete a reference set. YES.