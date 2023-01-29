Used Bin Troll Tweets LLL.

Ethelbert Nevin

Hélène de MONTGEROULT: 29 Études from Cours complet pour l’enseignement du forte-piano (1788-1812). Clare Hammond (pno). BIS 2603 (1 SACD) (www.bis.se).

Just like Haydn who straddled periods, so does Montgeroult who survived the Reign of Terror and is represented with 29 of 114 études. YES.

“The Violin in Modena.” Giovanni Battista VITALI: Partite sopra diverse sonate per il violino (ca. 1680). Giuseppe COLOMBI: Scordatura e Composizioni Varie (ca. 1680-94). ANONYMOUS: Var. pieces (ca. 1680-88). Peter Sheppard Skærved (vln). Divine Art Athene ATH 23214 (1 CD) (www.divineartrecords.com).

Delightful, though a bit scratchy, revealing other founts of 17th-century solo violin music that isn’t Bach with diverse influences. MAYBE.

“Doppio espressivo.” Antonio VIVALDI: Concerto in G minor, RV 531 (ca. 1720s; arr. Marijn van PROOIJEN)1; “Vedrò con mio diletto” from Il Giustino, RV 717 (1724; arr. van PROOIJEN)2; Concerto in E minor, RV 409 (ca. 1720s; arr. van PROOIJEN)3. Giovanni BOTTESINI: La Serenata from Fantasia on Canzonette by Rossini (arr. Bogusław FURTOK)4; Passione amorosa (arr. FURTOK)5; Duetto (arr. van PROOIJEN)6. Heinrich Wilhelm ERNST: Élégie (ca. 1860s; arr. BOTTESINI; arr. van PROOIJEN)7. Rick Stotijn1,2,3,4,5,6,7, Olivier Thiery4,5 (cbs), Johannes Rostamo1 (vlc), Bram van Sambeek3,6 (bsn), Camerata RCO: Sjaan Oomen, Koen Stapert (vln), Edith van Moergastel (vla), Fred Edelen (vlc), Felix Lashmar (cbs), Christina Edelen (hpsi), Sören Leupold (theorbo). BIS 2509 (1 SACD) (www.bis.se).

Stotijn’s bass is mellow and impish in Bottesini and arrangements of lesser-known Vivaldi double concerti. Nicely styled accompaniment. YES.

Mason BATES: Philharmonia Fantastique (2022). Chicago Symphony Orchestra, Edwin Outwater (cond.). Sony Classical G010004751141I (1 CD, digital) (www.sonyclassical.com).

Aching with the nostalgia of dramatic film scores, this competent Concerto for Orchestra (with animation) provides short-term comfort. MAYBE.

“isomonstrosity.” Var. Comps: Var. pieces. Var. artists. Brassland HWY-080 (1 LP, digital) (www.brassland.org).

Sometimes musicians just wanna have fun? Took a tip from respected outfit’s remarks, but this pandemic ragbag swills like garbage to me. NO.

“Labyrinths.” Var. Comps: Var. pieces. Orchestra of the Swan, Daniele Rosina (cond.). Signum SIGCD694 (1 CD) (www.signumrecords.com).

Sorry to be easily predictable. As an old curmudgeon, I should never consider themed potpourris. I must firmly take a pass on this disc. NO.