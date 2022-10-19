Used Bin Troll Tweets KKK.

Ethelbert Nevin

György KURTÁG: Kafka-Fragmente, Op. 24 (1985-87). Anna Prohaska (sop), Isabelle Faust (vln). Harmonia Mundi HMM 902359 (1 CD) (www.harmoniamundi.com).

Here’s singular author expressed through solo acrobatic soprano and solo violin (a Strad!). Exhausting and exhilarating, and elemental. YES.

Kurt ATTERBERG: Symphony No. 3 in D major, Op. 10, “West Coast Pictures” (1914-16); Symphony No. 6 in C major, Op. 31, “Dollar Symphony” (1927-28). Radio-Philharmonie Hannover des NDR, Ari Rasilainen (cond.). cpo 999 640-2 (1 CD) (www.cpo.de).

Why not be captivated by Sweden’s west coast? No. 3’s conclusion could be John Adams or John Williams. No. 6 was a $10K prize winner. MAYBE.

“New South American Discoveries.” Jorge Villavicencio GROSSMAN: Wayra (2011). Victor AGUDELO: El Sombrerón (2009). Sebastián VERGARA: Mecánica (2005). Diego LUZURIAGA: Responsorio (2000). Diego VEGA: Música Muisca (2009). Sebastián ERRÁZURIZ: La Caravana (2003). Agustín FERNÁNDEZ: Una música escondida (2004). Antonio GERVASONI: Icarus (2003). The Norwegian Radio Orchestra, Miguel Harth-Bedoya (cond.). Harmonia Mundi HMU 907670 (1 CD) (www.harmoniamundi.com).

I hope these eight composers are more individual and modern than this lightweight ethnic collection suggests (viz. Grossmann on Kairos). NO.

Giovanni Antonio TERZI: Var. pieces (1593, 1599). Florent Marie (lute). Carpe Diem Records CD-16327 (1 CD) (www.carpediemrecords.com).

Bits of heaven, including some first performances, but mostly rare solo lute pieces. 28 transporting gems. Outstandingly well recorded. YES.

Andy AKIHO: Seven Pillars (2012-21). Sandbox Percussion: Ian Rosenbaum, Jonny Allen, Terry Sweeney, Victor Caccese (perc). Aki Rhythm Productions ARP-R001 (1 CD) (www.andyakiho.com).

It’s expansive, very crisp, and tightly miked, like living in a clock. But it’s also too long, and the precision mania becomes tedious. NO.

Thomas HYDE: Symphony, Op. 20 (2016-17). BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra, Geoffrey Paterson (cond.). Resonus RES10288 (1 CD) (www.resonusclassics.com).

Here’s an engaging twenty-minute burst (whose notes suggest contemplative wrestling with British models), totally pleased with itself. MAYBE.