Ethelbert Nevin

[November 2026.]

“Piano Quintets.” Jim AITCHISON: Piano Quintet No. 1, “Margarete” (2023)1; Piano Quintet No. 2, “Transience Patterns” (2024)2. Roderick Chadwick1,2 (pno), Kreutzer Quartet: Peter Sheppard Skærved1,2, Mihailo Trandafilovski1,2 (vln), Morgan Goff1, James Sleigh2 (vla), Neil Heyde1,2 (vlc). Metier MEX77141 (1 CD) (www.metierrecords.com).

Determined quintets exploring art and other music (Brahms looms large). No. 1 also contemplates Anselm Kiefer, No. 2 is more procedural. YES.

“A Room.” John CAGE: And the Earth Shall Bear Again (1942); Tossed As It Is Untroubled (1943); A Room (1943); Music for Marcel Duchamp (1947); Soliloquy (1945); Two Pieces for Piano (1946); Ophelia (1946); The Seasons (1947); In a Landscape (1948); Dream (1948); Suite for Toy Piano (1948). Hayk Melikyan (pno, prepared piano, toy piano). Kairos 0022077KAI (1 CD) (www.kairos-music.com).

Early pieces, satisfying Schoenberg’s dictum that Cage was an inventor. Melikyan’s commitment attests that Cage was a meager melodist. MAYBE.

Alfred SCHNITTKE: String Trio (1985); String Quartet No. 3 (1983); Piano Quintet (1972-76). The Harmonies of the World: Nataly Litvinova, Leonid Piskun (vln), Ija Komarova (vla), Sergey Sholts (vlc), Marina Shlyachter (pno). Globe Records GLO 5069 (1 CD) (www.globerecords.nl).

Searing visitations from the early 1990s, as Schnittke evolved. These excellent trio and quartet performances must have been terrifying. YES.

Gustav MAHLER: Symphony No. 6, “Tragic” (1906; arr. Alexander ZEMLINSKY, 1906). Inna Faliks, Daniel Schlosberg (pno). Sono Luminus SLE-70050 (1 CD) (www.sonoluminus.com).

Zemlinsky’s four-hander crystalizes dissonance and softens lyricism like viewing a play aslant from the wings. Instruments are missed. MAYBE.

Sinan C. SAVAŞKAN: Eleven Conditions of Responsibility (2025). Octandre Ensemble, Jonathan Hargreaves (cond.). Metier MEX 77151 (1 CD) (www.metierrecords.com).

Wonderfully unfathomable work combining instruments with electronics. Don’t question Savaşkan’s world view, just relish the wild ride. MAYBE.

Paolo CASTALDI: Finale (1971-73). Andrea Rebaudengo (pno). Stradivarius STR 37363 (1 CD) (www.stradivarius.it).

Recorded in 2008, a maxi-minimal piano opus, 42 minutes of passagework, meandering, almost arriving, shy to cadence, always thwarting. MAYBE.