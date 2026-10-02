Used Bin Troll Tweets IIII.
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Ethelbert Nevin
[October 2026.]
“Ícaro.” Gaspar CASSADÓ: Requiebros (1929). Lluis BENEJAM: Sonata en la major (1954). Joaquin NIN y CASTELLANOS: Suite Espagnole (1930). Manuel OLTRA: Sonata for cello and piano (1959). Alex Olmedo Duynslaeger (vlc), Fiona Mato (pno). Ibs Classical IBS142025 (1 CD) (www.ibsclassical.es).
An enthusiastic recital of Nationalist-tinted Spanish works for cello and piano. Mato brings flair to Duynslaeger’s agility and grace. SURE.
“Uncovered, Vol. 4.” Joseph BOLOGNE, Chevalier de Saint-Georges: Six Concertante Quartets (ca. 1779); Six String Quartets, Op. 14 (ca. 1785); Six String Quartets, Op. 1 (ca. 1770-73). Catalyst Quartet: Karla Donehew Perez, Abi Fayette (vln), Paul Laraia (vla), Karlos Rodriguez (vlc). Azica ACD-71394 (2 CDs) (www.azica.com).
Eighteen two-movement string quartets, elegant and nearer to Haydn than to Mozart. Expertly brought into being by the Catalyst foursome. YES.
George ANTHEIL: Over the Plains (1945); Symphony No. 4, “1942” (1942); Symphony No. 5, “Joyous” (1947-48). BBC Philharmonic, John Storgårds (cond.). Chandos CHAN 10941 (1 CD) (www.chandos.net).
Time to reappraise this one-time enfant terrible, whose later style evolved quite similarly to one (or two?) leading Soviet composers. MAYBE.
“Rosebud.” Matthias KRÜGER: conTemp[s]lations for organ (2010)1; renk for lightly prepared grand piano (2015)2; fuckin’ A! for alto saxophone (2014)3; nun schauervoll einmalig blickt es mich an for viola and accordion (2015/19)4; rosebud for dancer, sensors and live electronics (2022/24)5. Tobias Hagedorn1 (org), Claudia Chan2 (pno), Xavier Larsson Paez3 (sax), Sofia von Atzingen4 (vla), Nejc Grm4 (accordion), Victor Virnot5 (dancer), Matthias Krüger5 (electronics). Wergo WER 7419 2 (1 CD) (www.wergo.de).
The latest two, a viola + accordion duo and an electronic dance piece, tantalize most. By compare the others are uncertain and lengthy. SURE.
“Arthur Foote: The Complete Cello Works.” Arthur FOOTE: 3 Pieces, Op. 1 (1881)1; Aubade, Op. 77 (1912)2; Scherzo, Op. 22 (1890)3; Cello Sonata in E minor, Op. 78 (1912-18)4; Cello Concerto in G minor, Op. 33 (1887-93)5. Julian Schwarz1,2,3,4,5 (vlc), Marika Bournaki1,2,3,4 (pno), Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra5, Gerard Schwarz5 (cond.). Delos DE3619 (1 CD) (www.outhere-music.com).
Here’s audible evidence of cross-pollination between Bostonian Foote (1853–1937) and visiting Dvořák. The forgotten Concerto especially. YES.
Robert SEETHALER: The Last Movement (2020; trans. 2026 by Charlotte COLLINS). Europa Editions ISBN 979-8-88966-180-1 (www.europaeditions.com).
Mahler’s final shipboard return. He’s dying and his thoughts wander. The slim volume practically writes itself! Listen to music instead. NAH.
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