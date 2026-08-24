Used Bin Troll Tweets HHHH.

Ethelbert Nevin

[August 2026.]

Kimmo HAKOLA: Clarinet Concerto (2001)1; Verdoyances crépuscules (2004)2; Diamond Street (1999)3. Kari Kriikku1,3 (clar), Finnish Radio Symphony Orchestra1,2, Sakari Oramo1,2 (cond.). Ondine ODE 1063-2 (1 CD) (www.ondine.net).

An energetic, joyous Concerto, startling and inventive. Twilight is deftly described via Verdoyances, and a clarinet solo rounds it out. YES.

“Presumed Beethoven.” Attributed to Ludwig van BEETHOVEN: Six String Quartets, Anh. 2, Nos. 1-6. (ca. 1790-92). Quartetto Alla Maniera Italiana: Giacomo Coletti, Stefano Raccagni (vln), Alessia Menin (vla), Anna Camporini (vlc). Arcana A591 (2 CDs) (www.outhere-music.com).

Ah, what do I know? Maybe it’s the players, but these ragged pieces sound more Italian than they sound like Beethoven, or even Mozart. MAYBE.

“Tuning Time.” Annelies VAN PARYS: Eco… del vuoto (2019)1; Concerto for Piano and Orchestra (2021–22)2; EUTOPIA (2024)3; Fantasie for Soloists, Choir and Orchestra (2025)4. Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra1, Kristiina Poska1 (cond.), Antwerp Symphony2, Jan Michiels2 (pno), Martyn Brabbins2 (cond.), Brussels Philharmonic3, Kazushi Ono3 (cond.), Symfonieorkest van Vlaanderen4, Revue Blanche4, Estonian Philharmonic Choir4, Kristiina Poska4 (cond.). Antarctica AR 083 (1 CD) (www.antarctica-records.eu).

Consistently never boring, there’s much to discover in Van Parys’ energetic, incisive piano concerto and spectralism flavored orchestra. YES.

“Erdgebunden” (“Earthbound”). Enjott SCHNEIDER: Symphony No. 7, “Dunkelwelt Untersberg” (“Dark World”) (2012)1; Naturklänge: Hommage à Sergiu Celibidache (“Sounds of Nature”) (2012)2; Herbstmilch (“Autumn Milk”) (1988/2009)3; Die Flucht (“The Expulsion”) (2007)4. Friedrich M. Dosch1, Enjott Schneider2 (sound design), Tonkünstler-Orchester1,2,3,4, Alondra de la Parra1,2,3,4 (cond.). Wergo WER 51122 (1 CD) (www.wergo.de).

Orchestral gushing (sometimes with nature on tape), persuasive and plentiful, easy to digest, markedly different from other Wergo fare. PASS.

Ernst MIELCK: Symphony in F Minor, Op. 4, “Fairy Tale Symphony” (1896-97); Concert Piece for Violin and Orchestra, Op. 8 (1898). John Storgårds (vln), Finnish Radio Symphony Orchestra, Sakari Oramo (cond.). Ondine ODE 1019-2 (1 CD) (www.ondine.net).

The talented Mielck (1877-99) wrote a symphony at 19 and died at 21. There’s another recording on Sterling, but this one glows. WORTH A SPIN.

Douglas MOORE: Giants in the Earth (1949-50; rev. 1963). Cast includes: Michael J. Hawk, Meredith Lustig, Andrew Gilstrap, Sarah Nordin, Dylan Morrongiello, Megan Koch, Benjamin Dutcher, Abby Brodnick, Joshua Jeremiah, Steve Pence, Peter Tuff, Jude Lundeby, Lucille Lundeby. South Dakota Symphony Orchestra, South Dakota Symphony Orchestra Chorus, Delta David Gier (cond.). Pentatone PTC 5187557 (2 CDs) (www.pentatonemusic.com).

A premiere recording: Norwegians settling in Dakota demonstrating Moore’s lucid handling of text and plot (tragic of course). GIVE IT A TRY.