Used Bin Troll Tweets GGGG.

Ethelbert Nevin

[July 2026.]

“Sacred Music by Alfred Schnittke.” Alfred SCHNITTKE: Three Sacred Hymns (1984); Concerto for Choir (1984-85). Yekaterinburg Philharmonic Choir, Andrei Petrenko (cond.). Fuga Libera FUG 865 (1 CD) (www.outhere-music.com).

With more salt than sugar, these sacred choral pieces foreshadow Schnittke’s late-stage earnestness and his journey towards simplicity. YES.

“String Quartets.” Travis LAPLANTE: String Quartet No. 1 (2023-24); String Quartet No. 2 (2024). JACK Quartet: Christopher Otto, Austin Wulliman (vln), John Pickford Richards (vla), Jay Campbell (vlc). New Amsterdam Records NWAM199 (1 LP) (www.newamrecords.org).

Just because the JACK’s four can play anything doesn’t mean they should. The slushy melodies outweigh any exploration of just intonation. NO.

Thierry ESCAICH: Te Deum pour Notre-Dame (2025). Theirry Escaich (org), Maîtrise Notre-Dame de Paris, Henri Chalet, Émilie Fleury (dir), NFM Choir Wrocław, Lionel Sow (dir), Frankfurt Radio Symphony, Alain Altinoglu (cond.). Alpha 1230 (1 CD) (www.outhere-music.com).

Recorded live, a stately Te Deum (interspersed with Escaich’s improvs) celebrates Notre-Dame’s triumphant resurrection. SORTA HARD TO SAY NO.

“Cordes Rêvent.” Claire-Mélanie SINNHUBER: Renouée des oiseaux (2024); Héliotrope (2024). Henriette RENIÉ: Trio pour violon, violoncelle et harpe (1910); Andante religioso pour violon et harpe (1895). Ensemble des Équilibres: Agnès Pyka (vln), Jordan Costard (vlc), Marcel Cara (hrp). Klarthe KLA180 (1 CD) (www.klarthe.com).

Renié’s Trio (piano can swap harp) is the big discovery, although Sinnhuber does offer wonderful sounds for this unfamiliar combination. YES.

“Two Trios.” Darin TYSDAL: Trio for Clarinet, Viola and Piano (2020)1; Trio for Flute, Cello and Piano (2024)2. Karrin Meffert-Nelson1 (clar), Leslie Shank1 (vla), James Devoll2 (fl), Sharon Mautner-Rodgers2 (vlc), Darin Tysdal1,2 (pno). Centaur Records CRC 4163 (1 CD) (www.centaurrecords.com).

Substantial trios, never boring if not entirely straightforward. Tysdal goes where he pleases, fluidly visiting styles, combinations. MAYBE.

“Where the Paths End.” Seán CLANCY: Where the Paths End (2023)1; Fourteen Minutes of Music on the Subject of Greeting Cards (2013; rev. 2005)2; We are not all here (2025)3; Five Lines of Music Slow Down and Eventually Stop (2016; rev. 2025)4. Plus-Minus Ensemble1,2,3,4: Mira Benjamin (vln), Alice Purton (vlc), Vicky Wright (clar), Tom Pauwels (e-guit), Roderick Chadwick1, Mark Knoop2,4 (pno), Mark Knoop1 (electronics, cond.), Seán Clancy3 (sampler, synth). NMC Recordings NMC 0296 (1 CD) (www.nmcrec.co.uk).

Absent the physical sound walk, Where the Paths End puzzles, and Clancy’s repetitions tire in works without electronics (Fourteen, Five). NO.