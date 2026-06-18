Used Bin Troll Tweets FFFF.

Ethelbert Nevin

[June 2026.]

Liz PELLY: Mood Machine: The Rise of Spotify and the Costs of the Perfect Playlist (2025). One Signal Publishers / Atria Books ISBN 978-1-6680-8350-5 (www.simonandschuster.com).

Satie’s Furniture Music Version 2.0: Spotify’s evil playlist algorithms foster house-branded insipidness over innovation and creativity? YES.

“Emporium.” Aldo LÓPEZ-GAVILÁN: Emporium for Piano and Orchestra (2017)1; Concerto for Clarinet and Orchestra (2023)2; Hechizos (Spells) (2022)3. Aldo López-Gavilán1,3 (pno), Ricardo Morales2 (clar), Boulder Philharmonic Orchestra1,2, Michael Butterman1,2 (cond.). Reference Recordings RR154SACD (1 SACD) (www.referencerecordings.com).

The chic Emporium concerto and the three solo Spells will melt a skeptic’s heart, but the Clarinet Concerto is disappointing and dull. MAYBE.

Andris DZENĪTIS: Symphony No. 1, “Love is Stronger” (2017)1; The Lonely Pine Tree. Falsification and Epitaph (2024)2; Symphony No. 2, “Warm Wind” (2021)3. Liepāja Symphony Orchestra, Guntis Kuzma1,3, Christian Lindberg2 (cond.). Skani LMIC 177 (1 CD) (www.skani.lv).

A pair of poised and impulsive Latvian symphonies. Elaborated from existing wind parts, Pine Tree invokes Emīls Dārziņš’ lost score. YES.

“Complete String Quartets.” Peter HEISE: String Quartet No. 1 in B minor (1852); String Quartet No. 2 in G major (1852); String Quartet No. 2 in G major (1852); String Quartet No. 4 in C minor (ca. 1853); String Quartet No. 5 in A major (ca. 1853); String Quartet No. 6 in G minor (1857). Nordic String Quartet: Heiðrun Petersen, Mads Haugsted Hansen (vln), Daniel Eklund (vla), Lea Emilie Brøndal (vlc). DaCapo Records 8.226283-85 (3 CDs) (www.dacapo-records.dk).

Particularly fine and eloquent discoveries from the young Danish Heise (1830-1879) which stand well against any early Romantic quartets. YES.

“Arvo Pärt: Complete Symphonies.” Arvo PÄRT: Symphony No. 1, Op. 9, “Polyphonic” (1963); Symphony No. 2 (1966); Symphony No. 3 (1971); Symphony No. 4, “Los Angeles” (2007). Iceland Symphony Orchestra, Eva Ollikainen (cond.). Chandos CHSA 5372 (1 SACD) (www.chandos.net).

Might Pärt’s varied four explain post-war music trends? The big “-isms” are in the house, until Pärt landed on his tintinnabuli style. MAYBE.

“Latvian Radio Archive: Georgs Pelēcis.” Georgs PELĒCIS: Piano Suite No. 1 (1980)1; Quintet for violin, viola, cello, flute and bassoon, “Music in the Meadow” (1990)2; The Last Song for violin and chamber orchestra (2005)3; Rundāle Quintet for clarinet and string quartet (2011)4; Autumn Landscapes for piano quartet (2012)5. Ilona Meija2 (fl), Guntis Kuzma4 (clar), Dzintars Jurgelaitis2 (bsn), Jānis Bulavs2, Gidon Kremer3, Sandis Šteinbergs4, Terēze Zīberte-Ijaba4 (vln), Olafs Štāls2, Katrīna Krašauska-Krauze4 (vla), Leons Veldre2, Ainārs Paukšēns4 (vlc), Ventis Zilberts1 (pno), RIX Piano Quartet5: Sandis Šteinbergs (vln), Ilze Kļava (vla), Reinis Birznieks (vlc), Jānis Maļeckis (pno), Kremerata Baltica3. Skani LMIC 113 (1 CD) (www.lmic.lv).

Comforting antique-ish (think Respighi) trinkets and castoffs unearthed from radio performances, generally light and easy on the ears. MAYBE.