Used Bin Troll Tweets FFF.
|
Ethelbert Nevin
[March 2022.]
Alexander ZEMLINSKY: Die Seejungfrau (1902-03; ver. 2013); Sinfonietta, Op. 23 (1934; arr. Roland FREISITZER, 2013). Helsinki Philharmonic Orchestra, John Storgårds (cond.). Ondine ODE 1237-5 (1 CD) (www.ondine.fi).
A lavish Mermaid (penned after Alma left him for Mahler) and an adept chamber orchestra distillation of Zemlinsky’s bracing Sinfonietta. YES.
“Corps.” Raphaël CENDO: Corps (2015)*; Graphein (2014); Action painting (2004-05). Wilhem Latchoumia* (pno), Ensemble Linea, Jean-Philippe Wurtz (cond.). l’empreinte digitale ED13251 (1 CD) (www.empreintedigitale-label.fr).
Corps is an explosive piano concerto. Cendo calls it saturation. Graphein is a frenetic nonet; Action painting requires fifteen people. YES.
Thomas LARCHER: Symphony for Baritone and Orchestra, “Alle Tage” (2010-15)1; Concerto for Violin and Orchestra (2008-09)2. Adrian Eröd1 (bar), Benjamin Beilman2 (vln), Tonkünstler-Orchester1,2, Hannu Lintu1, Pierre Bleuse2 (conds.). Tonkünstler TON1006 (www.tonkuenstler.at).
Grand orchestral splashes live in these subtle but grand settings of Ingeborg Bachmann. Also, a somber and exciting violin concerto. MAYBE.
“Spheres.” Var. comps.: Var. pieces. Daniel Hope (vln), Deutsches Kammerorchester Berlin, Members of the Runkfunkchor Berlin, Simon Halsey (cond.). Deutsche Grammophon B0017999-02 (1 CD) (www.deutschegrammophon.com).
A bursting sampler of predominantly honeyed minimal or tonal pieces; Einaudi, Nyman, Pärt, et al. forming a backdrop for retail therapy. NO.
Francisco COLL: Violin Concerto (2019)*; Hidd’n Blue, Op. 6 (2009-11); Mural (2013-15); Four Iberian Miniatures (2014)*; Aqua Cinerea, Op. 1 (2005; rev. 2019). Patricia Kopatchinskaja* (vln), Orchestre Philharmonique du Luxembourg, Gustavo Gimeno (cond.). Pentatone 5186951 (1 CD) (www.pentatonemusic.com).
Op. 1 suggests potential; the concertos are lively, but oft thin as if hastily drawn. Mural flirts with scale and detail like Boulez. MAYBE.
“Renewal.” Joanna MARSH: In Winter’s House (2019; arr. Julian AZKOUL). Caroline SHAW: Entr’acte (2011; ver. 2014); and the swallow (2017; arr. AZKOUL). Osvaldo GOLIJOV: Three Songs (2002; arr. AZKOUL)*. Felix MENDELSSOHN: String Quartet No. 6 in F minor, Op. 80 (1847; arr. AZKOUL). Ruby Hughes* (sop.), United Strings of Europe, Julian Azkoul (cond.). BIS BIS-2549 (1 SACD) (www.bis.se).
Golijov’s nostalgia tidily balances Mendelssohn’s restless verve, whereas Marsh and Shaw’s shrugging neutrality is infuriatingly passive. NO.
Azkoul, Cendo, Coll, Freisitzer, Golijov, Larcher, Marsh, Mendelssohn, Shaw, Zemlinsky
[More Ethelbert Nevin, Used Bin Troll Tweets]
[More Azkoul, Cendo, Coll, Freisitzer, Golijov, Larcher, Marsh, Mendelssohn, Shaw, Zemlinsky]
[Previous Article: Mostly Symphonies 40.]
[Next Article: Mostly Symphonies 41. / (Dis)Arrangements 14: Beethoven X]