Used Bin Troll Tweets FFF.

[March 2022.]

Alexander ZEMLINSKY: Die Seejungfrau (1902-03; ver. 2013); Sinfonietta, Op. 23 (1934; arr. Roland FREISITZER, 2013). Helsinki Philharmonic Orchestra, John Storgårds (cond.). Ondine ODE 1237-5 (1 CD) (www.ondine.fi).

A lavish Mermaid (penned after Alma left him for Mahler) and an adept chamber orchestra distillation of Zemlinsky’s bracing Sinfonietta. YES.

“Corps.” Raphaël CENDO: Corps (2015)*; Graphein (2014); Action painting (2004-05). Wilhem Latchoumia* (pno), Ensemble Linea, Jean-Philippe Wurtz (cond.). l’empreinte digitale ED13251 (1 CD) (www.empreintedigitale-label.fr).

Corps is an explosive piano concerto. Cendo calls it saturation. Graphein is a frenetic nonet; Action painting requires fifteen people. YES.

Thomas LARCHER: Symphony for Baritone and Orchestra, “Alle Tage” (2010-15)1; Concerto for Violin and Orchestra (2008-09)2. Adrian Eröd1 (bar), Benjamin Beilman2 (vln), Tonkünstler-Orchester1,2, Hannu Lintu1, Pierre Bleuse2 (conds.). Tonkünstler TON1006 (www.tonkuenstler.at).

Grand orchestral splashes live in these subtle but grand settings of Ingeborg Bachmann. Also, a somber and exciting violin concerto. MAYBE.

“Spheres.” Var. comps.: Var. pieces. Daniel Hope (vln), Deutsches Kammerorchester Berlin, Members of the Runkfunkchor Berlin, Simon Halsey (cond.). Deutsche Grammophon B0017999-02 (1 CD) (www.deutschegrammophon.com).

A bursting sampler of predominantly honeyed minimal or tonal pieces; Einaudi, Nyman, Pärt, et al. forming a backdrop for retail therapy. NO.

Francisco COLL: Violin Concerto (2019)*; Hidd’n Blue, Op. 6 (2009-11); Mural (2013-15); Four Iberian Miniatures (2014)*; Aqua Cinerea, Op. 1 (2005; rev. 2019). Patricia Kopatchinskaja* (vln), Orchestre Philharmonique du Luxembourg, Gustavo Gimeno (cond.). Pentatone 5186951 (1 CD) (www.pentatonemusic.com).

Op. 1 suggests potential; the concertos are lively, but oft thin as if hastily drawn. Mural flirts with scale and detail like Boulez. MAYBE.

“Renewal.” Joanna MARSH: In Winter’s House (2019; arr. Julian AZKOUL). Caroline SHAW: Entr’acte (2011; ver. 2014); and the swallow (2017; arr. AZKOUL). Osvaldo GOLIJOV: Three Songs (2002; arr. AZKOUL)*. Felix MENDELSSOHN: String Quartet No. 6 in F minor, Op. 80 (1847; arr. AZKOUL). Ruby Hughes* (sop.), United Strings of Europe, Julian Azkoul (cond.). BIS BIS-2549 (1 SACD) (www.bis.se).

Golijov’s nostalgia tidily balances Mendelssohn’s restless verve, whereas Marsh and Shaw’s shrugging neutrality is infuriatingly passive. NO.