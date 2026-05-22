Used Bin Troll Tweets EEEE.

Ethelbert Nevin

[May 2026.]

“Symphonies & Oratorios.” Felix MENDELSSOHN: Paulus, Op. 36 (1836)1; Elijah, Op. 70 (1846)2; Symphony No. 1 in C minor, Op. 11 (1824)3; Symphony No. 2 in B-flat major, Op. 52, “Hymn of Praise” (1840)4; Symphony No. 3 in A minor, Op. 56, “Scottish” (1841-42)5; Symphony No. 4 in A major, Op. 90, “Italian” (1833)6; Symphony No. 5 in D minor, Op. 107, “Reformation” (1830)7. Julia Kleiter1, Golda Schultz2, Joël Necker2, Christiane Karg4, Elsa Benoit4 (sop), Wiebke Lehmkuhl1,2 (alt), Werner Güra1,2,4 (ten), Andrè Schuen2 (bar), Georg Zeppenfeld2 (bass), MDR Rundfunkchor1,2,4, Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra, Andris Nelsons (cond.). DG 00289 486 8178 (7 CDs) (www.deutschegrammophon.com).

Who wouldn’t want to hear Mendelssohn’s own orchestra? Stop in for the five symphonies but leave with an appreciation for the oratorios. YES.

““2×33” for piano: Diabelli and Hercher Variations.” Franz HUMMEL: Diabelli Variations (2007); Hercher Variations (2017-19). Yojo Christen, Christoph Preiß, Alexander Maria Wagner (pno). TYXart TXA25199 (2 CDs) (www.tyxart.de).

Hummel’s Diabelli can be clangorous even as the original peeks thru. Hercher continues the windy jam. But counting down 2 x 33 is a slog. NO.

“Beethoven/5, Vol. 5.” Ludwig van BEETHOVEN: Piano Concerto No. 3 in C minor, Op. 37 (1800). Caroline SHAW: Watermark (2018). Jonathan Biss (pno), Swedish Radio Symphony Orchestra, Malin Broman (cond.). Orchid Classics ORC100433 (1 CD) (www.orchidclassics.com).

Shaw’s reinterpretation of Beethoven’s Third Piano Concerto pleasantly surprises. Biss also seems more engaged in this dreamy rewrite. SURE.

“Undreamed Shores.” Michi WIANCKO: To Unpathed Waters, Undreamed Shores (2021). Stephen Andrew TAYLOR: Chaconne/Labyrinth (2020). Kati AGÓCS: Imprimatur (String Quartet No. 2) (2018). Jupiter String Quartet: Nelson Lee, Meg Freivogel (vln), Liz Freivogel (vla), Daniel McDonough (vlc). Orchid Classics ORC100444 (1 CD) (www.orchidclassics.com).

Committed and vigorous, but uneven musically, from four strings as costume (Wiancko, Taylor) to quartet as genre (Agócs). MAYBE OR MAYBE NOT.

“Complete Symphonies, Chamber Works.” Ture RANGSTRÖM: Dithyramb (1909)1; Symphony No. 1 (1914)2; Vårhymn (1943)3; Symphony No. 2 (1919)4; Intermezzo drammatico (1916-18)6; Symphony No. 3 (1929)6; Symphony No. 4 (1936)7; Suite No. 1 (1912)8; Capriccio amoroso (1936)9; Poem (1942)10; Mälarlegender (1919)11; Arioso (1942)12; Tre dansminiatryrer (1934)13; Ein Nachtstück in E.T.A. Hoffmanns Manier (1909)14; Improvisata (1927)15; Suite No. 2 (1920-22)16. Tale Olsson8,9,10,12,16 (vln), Matts Jansson8,9,10,11,12,15,16 (pno), Holmen Quartet: Henrik Jon Peterson13,14, Sarah Dodd-Falkebring13,14 (vln), Lennart Falkebring14 (vla), Niklaas Veltman14 (vlc), Nörrköping Symphony Orchestra1,2,3,4,5,6,7, Michail Jurowski1,2,3,4,5,6,7 (cond.). cpo 555 768-2 (4 CDs) (www.cpo.de).

An attractive repackaging: Working in the twilight of the grand Romantic symphonic tradition, a Swedish autodidact conquering the world. YES.

“Tesela: 30th Anniversary Basque National Orchestra.” Mario LAVISTA: Tres cantos a Edurne (2011)1. Michael FINNISSY: Zortziko (2009)2. Ivan FEDELE: Txalaparta – Folk Dance II (2011)3. Gérard PESSON: Ravel à son âme (2011)4. James DILLON: White Numbers (2012)5. Peter EÖTVÖS: The Gliding of the Eagle in the Skies (2011)6. Isabel MUNDRY: Calles y sueños (2012)7. Mauricio SOTELO: Urrutiko urdin (2011)8. Orquesta Sinfónica de Euskadi, Diego Matheuz1, Andrés Orozco-Estrada2,6, Andrey Boreyko3, Stefan Asbury4, Gerd Albrecht5, Joana Carneiro7, Ari Rasilainen8 (cond.). Verso VRS2143 (1 CD) (o/p) (www.verso.es).

A heavy stew documenting the BNO’s 30th birthday. Some pieces will probably endure (Fedele, Lavista, Pesson) others might wither away. MAYBE.