Used Bin Troll Tweets DDDD.

Ethelbert Nevin

[April 2025.]

“Late Works.” Igor STRAVINSKY: Chorale (1920); In Memoriam Dylan Thomas (1954); Otche Nash (“Pater Noster”) (1926); Threni (1958); Double Canon (1959); Anthem (1962); Elegy for J.F.K. (1964); Epitaphium (1959); Introitus (1965); Requiem Canticles (1965-66). Hugo WOLF: Two Sacred Songs (1891; arr. STRAVINSKY, 1968). Cappella Amsterdam, Noor Nederlands Orkest, Daniel Reuss (cond.). Pentatone PTC5187489 (1 CD) (www.pentatonemusic.com).

Predominantly serial choral works and canons representing that peculiar underrepresented late phase. Even the tonal works are austere. MAYBE.

Gottfried von EINEM: Capriccio, Op. 2 (1943); Concerto for Orchestra, Op. 4 (1943); Hexameron, Op. 37 (1969). Royal Scottish National Orchestra, Patrick Hahn (cond.). Linn Records CKD765 (1 CD) (www.outhere-music.com).

The later piece does not sport its anachronisms as boldly as the composer’s flashier, youthful works. How did Einem (1916-96) endure? MAYBE.

André TCHAIKOWSKY: Piano Concerto No. 1 (1956-57); Piano Concerto No. 2, Op. 4 (1966-71); Piano Sonata (1958). Peter Jablonski (pno), Polish National Radio Symphony Orchestra, Łukasz Borowicz (cond.). Ondine ODE 1467-2 (1 CD) (www.ondine.net).

Sparkling and intense works from the short-lived pianist/composer (1935-82) who has been described as equally brilliant and difficult. MAYBE.

Julius BITTNER: Vaterland (1915); Symphony No. 1 in F minor (1923). Siberian Symphony Orchestra, Dmitry Vasiliev (cond.). Toccata Classics TOCC 0500 (1 CD) (www.toccataclassics.com).

Mahler’s estate lawyer, also a successful Viennese operetta composer, in a serious vein. A tad grandiloquent, but overall inoffensive. MAYBE.

Allan PETTERSSON: Symphony No. 8 (1968-69); Symphony No. 3 (1954-55). Norrköping Symphony Orchestra, Christian Lindberg (cond.). BIS 2740 (1 SACD) (www.bis.se).

Our Swedish friend, a master of doom and gloom, with varied shadings and colors. Lindberg and the Norrköping find lightness and grace. MAYBE.

Hans KOESSLER: Passacaglia Concerto for Violin and Orchestra in A minor (1914); Symphony in B minor (ca. 1900). Fedor Rudin (vln), Nürnberger Symphoniker, Rudolf Piehlmayer (cond.). cpo 555 719-2 (1 CD) (www.cpo.de).

From Reger’s cousin, Koessler (1853-1926), who taught Kodály, et al., grandiose high Romanticism despite momentary delicate passages. MAYBE.