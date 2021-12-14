Used Bin Troll Tweets DDD.

Ethelbert Nevin

[December 2021.]

“Pierrot Lunaire.” Arnold SCHOENBERG: Pierrot Lunaire, Op. 21 (1912)1; Phantasy for Violin with Piano Accompaniment, Op. 47 (1949)2; Six Little Piano Pieces, Op. 19 (1911)3. Johann STRAUSS Jr.: Emperor’s Waltz, Op. 437 (1889; arr. SCHOENBERG, 1925)4. Anton WEBERN: Four Pieces for Violin and Piano, Op. 7 (1910)5. Fritz KREISLER: Little Viennese March (1925)6. Patricia Kopatchinskaja1 (voice), Júlia Gállego1,4 (fl), Reto Bieri1,4,6 (clar), Meesun Hong1,4, Patricia Kopatchinskaja2,4,5,6 (vln), Meesun Hong1, Marko Milenković4 (vla), Thomas Kaufmann1,4,6 (vlc), Joonas Ahonen1,2,3,4,5,6 (pno). Alpha 722 (1 CD) (www.alpha-classics.com).

PatKop’s sprechstimme may be too brazen for some, however, Pierrot should unnerve us. The other stücke and arrangements provide context. YES.

Désiré PÂQUE: Trio No. 1 pour Violon, Violoncelle et Piano, Op. 46 (1903); Adagio Sostenuto pour Violon et Piano, Op. 39 (1899); Trio No. 2 pour Violon, Violoncelle et Piano, Op. 98 (1923); Lento Cantabile pour Violoncelle et Piano, Op. 89 (1917); Trio No. 3 pour Violon, Violoncelle et Piano, Op. 115 (1930). Trio Spilliaert: Jean-Samuel Bez (vln), Guillaume Lagravière (vlc), Gauvain de Morant (pno). Cypres Records CYP8609 (1 CD) (www.cypres-records.com).

In unexpected organic forms, mixing Ives and Fauré, here is lush and sometimes clumsy chamber music from a neglected Romantic Belgian. MAYBE.

Franz SCHMIDT: Symphony No. 1 in E major (1902); Symphony in E-flat major (1913); Intermezzo from Notre Dame (1903); Symphony No. 3 in A major (1928); Symphony No. 4 in C major (1933). Frankfurt Radio Symphony, Paavo Järvi (cond.). DG 00028948383368 (2 CDs) (www.deutschegrammophon.com).

Stretches of gluey tonal Austro-Germanic bombast prove Schmidt is hardly shy, but despite Järvi and company’s rigor, appeal is fleeting. NO.

“Three Or One.” J.S. BACH: Var. comps. (arr. Fred THOMAS). Aisha Orazbayeva (vln), Lucy Railton (vlc), Fred Thomas (pno). ECM 2640 (1 CD) (www.ecmrecords.com).

Bach emerges ever so crisply in Thomas’ resettings. These arias and Orgelbüchlein bits sound like slow motion or falling through air. MAYBE.

Isaac ALBÉNIZ: “Fête-dieu à Seville”, “Málaga”, “El Polo”, “El Albaicín”, “Jerez” and “Almería” from Iberia (1905-09; arr. Francisco GUERRERO). Orquesta Sinfónica de Galicia, José Ramón Encinar (cond.). Glossa GSP 98006 (1 CD) (www.glossamusic.com).

Avant-garde composer Guerrero died before completing his loving, careful orchestration of all twelve of Albéniz’ virtuosic piano pieces. YES.

Franz SCHUBERT: Symphony No. 9 in C major, “The Great,” D. 944 (1826). New York Chamber Symphony, Gerard Schwarz (cond.). Master Performers MP 21 03 (1 CD) (www.masterperformers.com).

In this representative 1987 recording, Schwarz and team inadvertently make the case that Schubert warrants heavy pruning and editing. MAYBE.