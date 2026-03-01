Used Bin Troll Tweets CCCC.

Ethelbert Nevin

Johann Sebastian BACH: The Art of Fugue, BWV 1080 (1740-45, 1748-50). Filippo Gorini (pno). Alpha 755 (2 CDs) (www.outhere-music.com).

Gorini lovingly shows – as if there ever had been a doubt – that this summa of Bach is one of the most emotionally powerful works ever. YES.

Bernhard LANG: Monadologie XXXVI “Chopin” (2007-20). Daan Vandewalle (pno). Antarctica Records AR 075 (1 CD) (www.antarctica-records.eu).

A dozen etudes brazenly culled from Chopin’s, in Lang’s chopped repetitive mode. Couldn’t Lang hire interns for such uneven assemblies? NO.

Christopher GUNNING: Symphony No. 8 (2015); Symphony No. 9 (2016). BBC National Orchestra of Wales, Kenneth Woods (cond.). Signum Classics SIGCD949 (1 CD) (www.signumrecords.com).

Easily palatable symphonies in a suggestive, evolved tonality characteristic of film and TV scores. Yet uncommonly modest and likable. MAYBE.

“Préludes Tableaux.” Johannes MOTSCHMANN: Var. comps. Jehan ALAIN: Choral cistercien (1934). Arvo PÄRT: Für Alina (1976). Arnold SCHOENBERG: Sehr Langsam, No. 6, from Sech Kleine Klavierstücke, Op. 19. (1913). Frédéric CHOPIN: Prelude in B minor, Op. 28, No. 6 (1835-39). George BENJAMIN: Spell from Piano Figures (2004). Johann Sebastian BACH: Prelude in B-flat minor, BWV 867 (1722). Alexander SCRIABIN: Prelude in B-flat major, Op. 11, No. 21 (1888-96). Johannes Motschmann (pno). Neue Meister Music 0303481NM (1 CD) (www.neue-meister-music.com).

Motschmann incorporated AI for his pieces. However, there are no evident winners, despite the reassuring presence of established morsels. NO.

Brad WARNAAR: Cornet Concerto (2017-19)1. Chick COREA: Concerto for Trombone (2000; orch. and compl. John DICKSON)2. Jennifer HIGDON: Low Brass Concerto (2017)3. José Sibaja1 (cornet), Joseph Alessi2, Paul Jenkins3, Derek W. Hawkes3 (trb), Steven Brown3 (bass trb), Gilbert Long3 (tuba), Nashville Symphony, Giancarlo Guerrero (cond.). Naxos 8.559895 (1 CD) (www.naxos.com).

Three varied, spry and unpretentious concerti highlight brass instruments: wise cornet, versatile trombone and moody low brass quartet. YES.

Friedrich WITT: Symphony No. 1 in B-flat major (1804); Symphony No. 2 in D major (1804); Symphony No. 3 in F major (1807). Kölner Akademie, Michael Alexander Willens (cond.). cpo 555 611–2 (1 CD) (www.jpc.de/jpcng/cpo/home).

Docile and elegant symphonies from an unknown whose efforts (Symphony No. 14) had been reasonably misattributed as youthful Beethoven. MAYBE.