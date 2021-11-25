Used Bin Troll Tweets CCC.

Ethelbert Nevin

[November 2021.]

“Experiments in Living.” Johannes BRAHMS: String Quartet in C minor, Op. 51, No. 1 (1873). Arnold SCHOENBERG: String Quartet No. 3, Op. 30 (1927). Ruth CRAWFORD SEEGER: String Quartet (1931). Sam PLUTA: binary/momentary logics: flow state/joy state (2016). Anthony CHEUNG: The Real Book of Fake Tunes (2015)*. Charmaine LEE: Spinals (2018)**. George LEWIS: String Quartet 1.5: Experiments in Living (2016). Spektral Quartet: Clara Lyon, Maeve Feinberg (vln), Doyle Armbrust (vla), Russell Rolen (vlc), Claire Chase* (fl), Charmaine Lee** (voice, electronics). New Focus Recordings FCR270 (2 CDs) (www.newfocusrecordings.com).

Eclectic anthology aside, the Spektral Quartet advises hitting shuffle so that Lewis may frolic amongst Crawford and Schoenberg, etc. MAYBE.

“Animism.” Tonya TAGAQ: Var. comps. (2014) Six Shooter Records SIX086 (1 CD) (www.sixshooterrecords.com).

Not easy to classify, but worth the listen to hear Tagaq’s mysterious combination of Inuit throat singing, rock, folk plus concrète. MAYBE.

Ethel SMYTH: String Quartet (1902-12)1; String Quintet (1884)2. Joachim Griesheimer2 (vlc), Mannheimer Streichquartett1,2: Andreas Krecher, Claudia Hohorst (vln), Niklas Schwarz (vla), Armin Fromm (vlc). cpo 999 352-2 (1 CD) (www.cpo.de).

The Quintet reassures and sounds familiar (Grieg? Mendelssohn?), and you will wonder why this polished Quartet has vanished from view. YES.

Vítězslava KAPRÁLOVÁ: Prélude de Noël (1939)1; Military Sinfonietta, Op. 11 (1936-37)2; Sad Evening (1936; compl. Timothy CHEEK, 2005)3; Waving Farewell, Op. 14 (1938)4; Suite en miniature, Op. 1 (1935; arr. for orch.)5; Piano Concerto in D minor, Op. 7 (1935)6. Nicholas Phan3,4 (ten), Amy I-Lin Cheng6 (pno), University of Michigan Symphony Orchestra1,2,3,4,5,6, Kenneth Kiesler1,2,3,4,5,6 (cond.). Naxos 8.574144 (1 CD) (www.naxos.com).

Her life cut short at 25 and forgotten in WWII’s wake, Kaprálová’s legacy fogs in this sampler. Would she have been Romantic or Modern? NO.

Leonid POLOVINKIN: Dzuba (1936); Danse lyrique, Op. 21, No. 2 (1929); Humoresque No. 2 (1937); Les attraits (1938); Septième Événement (1928); Humoresque (1933); Valse and Berceuse, Nos. 4 and 5 from 6 Morceau, Op. 30 (1928); Deux Événements, Op. 5 (1922); Piano Sonata No. 4, Op. 18 (1927). Anait Karpova (pno). Fuga Libera FUG555 (1 CD) (www.outhere-music.com).

Artful but unfairly forgotten piano music from Russia, from the 1920-30s, suggesting promise, magic and an auspicious unrealized future. YES.

Anthony RITCHIE: Symphony No. 5, “Childhood” (2016-18). Christchurch Symphony Orchestra, Kenneth Young (cond.). Rattle RAT-D109 (1 CD) (www.rattle.co.nz).

After the opening’s clever music-box effect, the symphony drags. Not just curmudgeons but children of all ages will fidget and daydream. NO.