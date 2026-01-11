Used Bin Troll Tweets BBBB.

Ethelbert Nevin

[January 2025.]

José MACEDA: Ugnayan (1973). Tzadik TZ 8068 (1 CD) (www.tzadik.com).

Originally broadcast as twenty(!) separate tracks of indigenous Filipino sounds from multiple Manila radio stations, here mixed onto CD. YES.

“Complete Nocturnes.” John FIELD: Complete Nocturnes (1812-36). Alice Sara Ott (pno). DG 486 6238 (1 CD) (www.deutschegrammophon.com).

Before Chopin, there was the Irish Field who invented the Nocturne. So very winsome and familiar. Ott has the measure of these eighteen. YES.

Tania LEÓN: Horizons (1999)1; Raíces (Origins) (2024)2; Stride (2020)3; Pasajes (2022)4. London Philharmonic Orchestra, Karina Canellakis1, Edward Gardner2,4, Dima Slobodeniouk3 (cond.). LPO–0135 (1 CD) (www.lpo.org.uk).

Despite fine playing and a few interesting moments, I craved dissonance and more pep in a consistently stiff and conventional release. MAYBE.

“Towards the Beloved City.” Kirill RICHTER: Towards the Beloved City (2025) Warner Classics 2173295327 (1 CD) (www.warnerclassics.com).

An overdose of mostly melancholy piano waltzes (with shy strings). Perhaps the beloved city is meant to be avoided as it’s never reached? NO.

“Figures of Time.” Sofia GUBAIDULINA: Figures of Time (Zeitgestalten) (1994)1; Introitus (1978; rev. 2016)2; Chaconne (1962)3; Revue Music for Symphony Orchestra and Jazz Band (1976/1995/2002)4. Alice Di Piazza2,3 (pno), Basel Sinfonietta1,2,4, NDR Bigband4, Titus Engel1,2,4 (cond.). Naxos 8.551487 (1 CD) (www.naxos.com).

A concerto (Introitus), a piano solo (Chaconne), plus two rambling, eclectic orchestral expanses. But unsatisfying, even if spiritual. MAYBE.

“Pur ti miro.” Claudio MONTEVERDI: “Si dolce è il tormento” (1624); “Pur ti miro” from L’incoronazione di Poppea (1643). Johann Sebastian BACH: Trio Sonata No. 1 in E-flat major, BWV 525 (1727-32); Andante from Trio Sonata No. 4 in E minor, BWV 528 (1727-32). Antonio VIVALDI: Trio Sonata in D minor, “La Folia,” Op. 1, No. 12, RV 63 (1703). Trad: “Bruremarsj frå Beiarn.” Wu Wei (sheng), Martin Stegner (vla), Janne Saksala (cbs). ECM Records ECM 2843 (1 CD) (www.ecmrecords.com).

As beguiling and polished as this is, I struggled mightily with the visceral strangeness of the sheng combined with viola and contrabass. NO.