Used Bin Troll Tweets BBB.

[November 2021.]

Tyshawn SOREY: For George Lewis (2020); Autoschediasms 2019: No. 4 (St. Louis) (2019); Autoschediasms 2020: Video Chat Variations (2020). Alarm Will Sound. Cantaloupe CA21172 (2 CDs) (www.cantaloupemusic.com).

How often do we ever get to hear magic unfolding real-time? In these pieces, it doesn’t matter what’s improvised or what is written out. YES.

“New Mozart.” Wolfgang Amadeus MOZART: Violin Concerto in E-flat major, K. 268 (ca. 1780; attrib. to Johann Friedrich ECK)1; Sinfonia Concertante in B-flat major after Serenade in B-flat major, K. 361, “Gran Partita” (1781-82; arr. Franz GLEIßNER, 1800)2. Mirijam Contzen1 (vln), Mozarteumorchester Salzburg1,2, Reinhard Goebel1,2 (cond.). Sony 19439921502 (1 CD) (www.sonyclassical.com).

A plateful of extras or fakes, depending upon your stance: Mozart didn’t write this concerto and the orchestral serenade is inelegant. MAYBE.

“Music for Flute.” Charles KOECHLIN: Fourteen Pieces, Op. 157b (1936)1; Sonata for two flutes, Op. 75 (1920)2; Sonata for piano and flute, Op. 52 (1913)3; L’Album de Lilian, Première série, Op. 139 (1934)4; Four Pieces for flute and piano from L’Album de Lilian, Deuxième série, Op. 149 (1935)5; Morceau de lecture pour la flûte, Op. 218 (1948)6. Fenwick Smith1,2,3,4,5,6, Leone Buyse2 (fl), Jayne West4 (sop), Martin Amlin1,3,4,5,6 (pno). Hyperion CDA66414 (1 CD) (www.hyperion-records.co.uk).

Nice and tasteful, and so clearly French. The sly Sonatas contrast the documentation of Koechlin’s obsession with star Lilian Harvey. MAYBE.

Charles Edward IVES: Trio for Piano, Violin and Cello (1904-5; rev. 1911). Luis DE PABLO: Trio for Piano, Violin and Cello (1993); Alessandro SOLBIATI: Trio for Piano, Violin and Cello (1987). Trio Matisse: Emanuela Piemonti (pno), Paolo Ghidoni (vln), Alberto Drufuca (vlc). Aura Music AUR 419-2 (1 CD) o/p.

Three engaging trios: the Ives is still modern and insightful, the de Pablo may be the most forthright, and the Solbiati is mysterious. YES.

“Symphonic Works.” Witold MALISZEWSKI: Symphony No. 1 in G minor, Op. 8 (1902); Joyful Overture, Op. 11 (1902); Symphony No. 2 in A major, Op. 12 (1905); Symphony No. 3 in C minor, Op. 14 (1907); Symphony No. 4 in D major, “To the Newborn and Recovered Homeland,” Op. 21 (1923); Scherzo and Overture honoring Schubert (1928); Fairy Tale, Op. 30 (1930); Legend, Op. 31 (1930). Józef Elsner Opole Philharmonic Orchestra, Przemsław Neumann (cond.). DUX 1716/17/18 (3 CDs) (www.dux.pl).

Possibly the third disc alone with its curious Schubert reworking would have given a better impression of these forgotten Romantic hulks. NO.

“The Gardener of Aleppo and other chamber works.” John PICKARD: The Gardener of Aleppo (2016); Daughters of Zion (2016); Snowbound (2010); Serenata Concertata (1984); Three Chicken Studies (2008); The Phagotus of Afranio (1992); Ghost-Train (2016). Nash Ensemble, Martyn Brabbins (cond.). BIS-2461 (1 SACD) (www.bis.se).

Glints of Andriessen here, maybe Xenakis there. These cliché-ridden items fizzle away quickly, leaving few traces of a distinctive voice. NO.