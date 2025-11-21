Used Bin Troll Tweets AAAA.

Ethelbert Nevin

[November 2025.]

Rufus WAINWRIGHT: Dream Requiem (2023). Meryl Streep (narr), Anna Prohaska (sop), Maîtrise de Radio France, Choeur de Radio France, Orchestre Philharmonique de Radio France, Mikko Franck (cond.). Warner Classics 2173250060 (1 CD) (www.warnerclassics.com).

Matching Byron’s clunky poem, simplistic and slushy, inspired by Verdi and Britten, but closer to Orff and Fauré. Not entirely terrible. NO.

“Piano Works.” Michael FINNISSY: Verdi Transcriptions (1972-2005); Five Yvaroperas (1993-95); English Country-Tunes (1977); Romeo and Juliet are Drowning (1967); William Billings (1990-91); Rossini (1991); Beethoven’s Robin Adair (2015); Preambule zu “Carnival”, gefolgt von der ersten und zweiten symphonischen Etüde nach Schumann (2009-10); What the meadow-flowers tell me (1993); Brahms-Lieder (2015); Strauss-Walzer (1967; rev. 1989). Ian Pace (pno). Divine Art MEX 77402 (4 CDs) (www.divineartrecords.com).

Finnissy’s music about music doesn’t offer 1-to-1 correspondences: Instead, we get gargantuan sludgy, cerebral, intimidating edifices. MAYBE.

“EOS.” Cort LIPPE: Duo for Cajon and Computer (2011); Duo for Vibraphone and Computer (2015); Music for Hi-Hat and Computer (1998); Music for Snare Drum and Computer (2007). Brian FERNEYHOUGH: Bone Alphabet (1992). Christian WOLFF: Rosas (1990). Per BLOLAND: Shadows of the Electric Moon (2013). Jeff HERRIOTT: Ancient Caves (2011). Barry MOON: Snare Drum Alchemy (2012); Liquid (2016). Margaret SCHEDEL and Christopher HOWARD: Tattoo of a Gesture (2013). Christopher BURNS: Newton’s Rings (2012). James DILLON: Ti.Re-Ti.Ke-Dha (1979). Eric LYON: Still Life with Vibraphone and Computer (2011). Paul ELWOOD: CUT (2009; rev. 2013); Eternal West (1995). Konstantinos KARATHANASIS: Hekate (2013). Brett WARTCHOW: Eos (2012). Scott MILLER: Pure Pleasure (2008). Chapman WELCH: Hummingbird Medicine (2012). Morton FELDMAN: King of Denmark (1964). Pamela MADSEN: Red Shoes (1996). Patti Cudd (perc.). Innova 967 (3 CDs) (www.innova.mu).

An immense and exciting anthology of percussion compositions, a few classics, a majority of pieces with electronics. Expertly executed. YES.

Ludwig van BEETHOVEN: String Quintet in C major, Op. 29 (1800/01); String Quintet in C minor, Op. 104 (1795; rev. 1817); Fugue in D major, Op. 137 (1817). WDR Symphony Orchestra Cologne Chamber Players: Ye Wu, Cristian-Paul Suvaiala (vln), Mischa Pfeiffer, Tomasz Neugebauer (vla), Susanne Eychmüller (vlc). Alpha 585 (1 CD) (www.outhere-music.com).

Ever wish Beethoven had written more quartets? Then (re)acquaint yourself with these, one deriving from a piano trio, played splendidly. YES.

“The 21st-Century Orchestra, Music from Brown University.” Wang LU: Surge (2022); Voices of the Orchard (2024). Joseph Butch ROVAN: Scattering (2022). Anthony CHEUNG: Volta (2022/24). Eric NATHAN: In Between II (2023). Boston Modern Orchestra Project, Gil Rose (cond.). New Focus Recordings FCR464 (www.newfocusrecordings.com).

The orchestra as reliquary, preserving rather than innovating. Should we write off this decade? At least Scattering includes electronics. NO.

Bohuslav MARTINŮ: String Quartet No. 5, H. 268 (1938); String Quartet No. 3, H. 183 (1929); String Quartet No. 7, H. 314, “Concerto da camera” (1947); String Quartet No. 2, H. 150 (1925). Pavel Haas Quartet: Veronika Jarůšková, Marek Zwiebel (vln), Šimon Truszka (vla), Peter Jarůšek (vlc). Supraphon SU 4368-2 (1 CD) (www.supraphon.com).

Ever constant Martinů, sprightly and modestly dissonant. This disc’s given order (5, 3, 7, 2) reveals the music’s interchangeability. MAYBE.