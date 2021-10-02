Used Bin Troll Tweets AAA.

Ethelbert Nevin

[October 2021.]

Günter BIALAS: Musik für Klavier und Orchester (1990); Concerto Lirico für Klavier und Orchester (1967); Trois Moments Musicaux (1973). Siegfried Mauser (pno), Deutsches Symphonie-Orchester Berlin (RSO), Mathias Husmann (cond.). cpo 999 157-2 (1 CD) (www.cpo.de).

Bialas’ crisp serial grammar is thoroughly infused with jazz rhythms; piano and orchestra dialog enthusiastically. Obscure but catchy. YES.

Nino ROTA: Trio for flute, violin and piano (1958)1; Valzer sul nome BACH (1975)2; Piccola offerta musicale (1943)3; Nonetto (1957; rev. 1974, 1977)4; Trio for cello, clarinet and piano (1973)5; Preludes Nos. 2 and 13 from Fifteen Preludes (1964)6. Emmanuel Pahud1,3,4 (fl), Paul Meyer3,4,5 (clar), François Meyer3,4 (ob), Gilbert Audin3,4 (bsn), Benoît de Barsony3,4 (hrn), Daishin Kashimoto1,4 (vln), Joaquín Riquelme García4 (vla), Claudio Bohórquez4, Aurélien Pascal5 (vlc), Olivier Thiery4 (cbs), Éric Le Sage1,2,5,6 (pno). Alpha 746 (1 CD) (www.outhere-music.com).

Elegant Rota evokes sparkly trinkets partially remembered. In actuality, significant debts are owed to Brahms, Poulenc and Shostakovich. NO.

“On the Keyboard: Piano Works of Joji Yuasa.” Two Pastorales (1952); Three Score Set (1953); Serenade: Chant pour “Do” (1954); Cosmos Haptic (1957); Projection Topologic (1959); On the Keyboard (1972); Cosmos Haptic II “Transfiguration” (1986); Subliminal Hey J. (1990); Melodies (1997). Ronald Squibbs (pno). Aucourant Records AUREC-0501-1 (1 CD) (www.aucourantrecords.com).

Yuasa meanders across Satie, Debussy and the Beatles, but it seems that he strongly prefers Messiaen. The latest works interest most. MAYBE.





“Vivaldi: L’Âge D’Or.” Antonio VIVALDI, Barbara STROZZI, Francesco TURINI, Tomaso ALBINONI, Marc’Antonio ZIANI, Domenico GALLO, Claudio MONTEVERDI: Var comps. Marianne Piketty (vln), Le Concert Idéal, Marianne Piketty (cond.). Evidence EVCD076 (1 CD) (www.evidenceclassics.com).

A decidedly modern exploration of Vivaldi and other Venetians, sometimes astringent or violent, over a continuo anchored with theorbo. YES.

“Exiles.” Max RICHTER: Var. comps. Baltic Sea Philharmonic, Kristjan Järvi (cond.). Deutsche Grammophon DG 4860445 (1 CD, 2 LP) (www.deutschegrammophon.com).

Pleasant pastel colors applied to porous surfaces with Pachelbel, Glass and Pärt’s most favorite chord progressions. Nice but not for me. NO.

“Ottava alta.” Bruno BJELINSKI: Sonata No. 1 for Violin and Piano, “Farewell Sonata” (1933; rev. 1976)1. Stjepan ŠULEK: Sonata for Violin and Piano (1972)2. Ivo MALEC: Concert for violin and orchestra, “Ottava alta” (1995)3. Goran Končar1,2,3 (vln), Bruno Vlahek1,2 (pno), Croatian Radio Television Symphonic Orchestra3, Nikša Bareza3 (cond.). Vox Primus 2019004-1 (1 CD) (www.voxprimus.org).

Three Croatian pieces featuring violin. The sonatas are lively, sounding equally old and new. Malec’s concerto is a curious monolith. MAYBE.