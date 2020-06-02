Three Poems

Beth Levin [June 2020.] Four-thirty Gray-pink light

my shoes by the door

upstairs someone is getting a glass of water

the birds asleep the streets still but a single truck

a moaning pipe mimics my breathing

a little bass a little high-hat at four-thirty

Lovers, if you are awake

this is your time Poem I was in the Holiday Inn, winter

coffee pods saved me but I missed real milk

I’d order food and watch CNN or an old film

Eating the hours sinking into memory waking at two a.m.

When you picked me up it felt like a rescue Poem I dance around the piano today

tomorrow I’ll approach as a stranger

atoning for a teetering scale

a pristine sonata falling down in spots

the instrument slowly opening up

flesh to ivory ivory to flesh

A longing within the keys

to be touched even loved

one life so exacting of another [Photo: Mike Lee] [More Beth Levin [Previous Article: How to Practice while Sheltering from the Virus [Next Article: Used Bin Troll Tweets QQ. Tweet