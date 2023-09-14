Thirteen Trios
[September 2023.]
[Selections from Mike Silverton’s Trios, 169 three-line poems crafted in “irreversible tercets in lines of diminishing length,” published in 2022, by Sagging Meniscus Press (www.saggingmeniscus.com). Mike founded La Folia and has since retreated into obscurity.]
XXI
Guillaume Apollinaire, Guillaume de Machaut, Billy the Kid,
LVIII
Lady Murasaki pitches cherry-blossom pies
LIX
Pensées, permafrost, walnuts.
LXIX
Dogs acquire ticks by chance. As for me,
LXX
I’m prepared to discuss unintelligibility as soon as
C
Acquiring trees to learn their ways devolves to bonsai
CI
Mercurial, marmoreal, rigorous, frivolous, a poem
CII
In a front-row seat, in garments of my own design, I monitor debris.
CXLI
As the poet achieves full viscosity, his sunrise fontanelles call to mind
CLXV
I’d like this poem to sound like an andiron clopping an evasive tortoise.
CXLVI
The night stores its softer weapons under a carpet. The planets stand, as if arranged,
CLXVIII
Pastel highlights flicker, suitors gurgle endearments,
