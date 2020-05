Beth Levin [May 2020.] 1. Brew coffee

2. Consider learning new repertoire

3. Visualize a recital you would have given last week. Imagine 4, 5, 6 encores! Well, with a little luck it might have gone that way!

4. Consider learning new repertoire

5. Go to the music stacks, pick anything and start sight-reading (hopefully it won’t be Islamey)

6. Listen to a recording of yourself in recital to remind yourself that, yes, you know how to play

7. Brew more coffee

8. Consider learning new repertoire

9. Daydream about a tour of China when this is all over

10. Brew more coffee