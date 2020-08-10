How to Practice During a Pandemic II

Beth Levin

[August 2020.]

Further In

Look at a page of music

as a space to breathe

dissect the voices see where they lead

as if you are a camel in the desert

and music eternity

Perhaps you’ve looked over

performances from the past

been interviewed even Zoomed a concert

Perhaps you’ve reached out for a future engagement

Now is the real process

a musical phrase an inhaling and exhaling of time

a lonely escapade

Let the slow new work begin to live

ask why and why of the music more often

the urgency of a recital date gone

but another urgency taking its place

one’s drives and demons propelling the work forward

into the unseeable, incalculable unknown

Rubato

To play in strict time is bracing

no meandering off like a python out of its cage

“Keep the left hand steady

said my teacher

slacken a bit in the right”

a subtle direction

at twelve I knew the idea must be felt

in the body

Some days you just need latitude

notes in the margin crossed out

a furtive amble away from the tour guide

a hidden escape clause

The trick is keep the underpinnings solid

a left hand of resolve

allowing for creative fluctuation

Poem

There was a time I’d decide whether

to jump Double Dutch in front of the house

or in the back alley

Once I climbed a tall Sumac

got lost in the hilly park grass of Fairmount

lay down and took a nap

Time was a pomegranate

its seeds popping

rich dark red

Time the ropes

looping upward, lapping, interlocking

a sine wave in air

The aroma—the ripest melon—

inhabits me as I lace my shoes

[Paul Klee, Abstract Trio, 1923, https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Abstract_Trio_MET_DT1769.jpg]