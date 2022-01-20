Four Poems

Beth Levin

[January 2022.]

I. Insomnia

The clocks don’t lie

yet here am I —

up when the others are down.

What brought me here — when did I lose step with humanity?

II. Insomnia

Here in the quiet dark there is no one else —

Leaky pipes scat a Coltrane melody and I hear the candles mutter

Now the wind

from over the moon

bellows against a glass pane

and a bread truck plows the snowy street.

III. Green Room

A mirror of G.E. bulbs

hopped up I shimmy into

black velvet

make-up vials share the counter with crooked hair pins

faux emerald earrings

eyes lined in black search the creamy page — too late for translation

air ducts create

an artificial chill

the air on stage as torrid

as Tangier in August.

IV.

I walk with a stoop now,

my feet carried me

and now must be bandaged;

the sun converted my porcelain skin to a dark beetle

a bowl of rice my banquet

or its mere fragrance

a lark sings to me at night

and I speak to my dead mother.

[Image credit: Self-portrait by Utagawa Kuniyoshi, retrieved from https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/File:Utagawa-Kuniyoshi,_Self-Portrait,_Shunga_album,_1839.jpg]