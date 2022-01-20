Four Poems
Beth Levin
[January 2022.]
I. Insomnia
The clocks don’t lie
What brought me here — when did I lose step with humanity?
II. Insomnia
Here in the quiet dark there is no one else —
Leaky pipes scat a Coltrane melody and I hear the candles mutter
Now the wind
III. Green Room
A mirror of G.E. bulbs
faux emerald earrings
eyes lined in black search the creamy page — too late for translation
IV.
I walk with a stoop now,
a bowl of rice my banquet
[Image credit: Self-portrait by Utagawa Kuniyoshi, retrieved from https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/File:Utagawa-Kuniyoshi,_Self-Portrait,_Shunga_album,_1839.jpg]
