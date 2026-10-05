A Mindlessness beyond Time (I)

Dan Albertson [October 2026.] [In full disclosure, the author has met Steve Reich once, in passing, at the memorial service for a mutual friend in 2015. He and his wife Beryl were both unassertive, thoroughly without airs, very approachable and sensible, utterly unlike a certain guest who will remain nameless, but who used the opportunity to brag about commissions and harangue others there for a completely different purpose. You know who you are, and nobody worth respecting likes you.] New American saints are always around the corner. One year’s young radical all too soon becomes tomorrow’s genius. With age accrues not merely social capital (and real capital) but also, and most tellingly, the capital to define one’s own capital. Only in the USA can dwellers of the comfortable upper middle class be so brazen as to call themselves avant-garde, or edgy, or a maverick (may this word die!). Steve Reich, 90 this month, and Philip Glass, 90 next January, seemingly not on speaking terms for years and years, if reports are to be believed (let’s remain agnostic on this issue), have taken disparate routes to the same pinnacle. Both occupy positions outside academia yet have had exerted an outsized influence on at least four generations of composers at home and abroad. Both have an academic grounding but serious limitations in terms of craft – Glass’ harmony is atrocious and rudimentary most of the time, and Reich generally has none, preferring the primacy of rhythm, pitched or otherwise, and conflates repetitions for value. Both, nonetheless, have reached unassailable status, which in itself brooks no argument. Fair enough. What is indefensible is, however, the absolute paucity of substance in their work. Practitioners of an artistic discipline, no matter which one, should at least be expected to be exemplars of what they do, of what the art form is capable of. Could anyone look on with unalloyed admiration at either Glass or Reich? In the case of Glass, whose works are almost instantly identifiable, true enough, the transition from long-form works in the 1960s and ‘70s to the shorter and punchier music of the ‘80s, surely his heyday (Glassworks, anyone?), to the never-ending slog of concertante pieces and symphonies in the past few decades has yielded nil but diminishing returns. When with each one he is reviewed, the critics fall over themselves to hold up his status as an éminence grise, as the master of his discipline or perhaps subdiscipline. But how and why? It’s paltry music, lacking almost any redeeming characteristic, obviously cut-and-pasted from one work to the next: the melodies are predictable, the orchestration is embarrassingly basic and the expressive range is a gamut from half-hearted displeasure to an ennui for the ages to kill-me-now. Some talent it is, indeed, to make a 40-minute symphony resemble an hours-long existential crisis. Reich has other problems. His music, too, carries brand recognition, but unlike Glass, the music has not flowed forth much this century, which is possibly still worse, as his reputation coasts on works written more than a half-century ago. This phenomenon also turns each new work, and there is a trickle here and there, into an event. And when there’s second-rate Radiohead, for example, turned into third-rate Reich, why even bother? Drumming, probably his masterpiece, seen through certain prisms of the 21st century, may seem uncomfortably close to musical (mis)appropriation. Others may advocate for Music for 18 Musicians, but it is nigh unbearable, the drumbeats (or in this case, marimbapulses [sic]) of a ritual whose context never existed. There’s also, unavoidably in the current context of his home country, his political leanings that, while never officially confirmed, are reliably slanting starboard (certain works make his orientations clear, too). And, in all honesty, the correlation between music as a gradual process and a fascist political system is much tighter than his liberal defenders would ever grant: his music is as close to newspeak as is possible in musical terms, the streamlined erosion of music’s vocabulary of richness to a mass-produced, mechanistic maker of mindlessness. The fact that his followers, especially those now in their 60s associated with a certain group in New York, have ridden the wave of anti-serialism all the way to their positions of power while ignoring that their guru is the purveyor of a music with even fewer choices than serialism (which was almost never practiced in its full extreme condition, anyway), makes them willing practitioners of a doublethink commensurate with the times, but condemnable in any age. Best wishes to the two gentlemen. Now let’s move on as soon as we can. [This article’s featured image was created with ChatGPT, saving our creative department many pounds of flour and several dozen eggs.] Glass, Reich [More Dan Albertson Reich] [More Glass [Previous Article: Used Bin Troll Tweets IIII.