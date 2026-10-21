A (Masqueraded) Summer Festival Roundup

Grant Chu Covell [October 2026.] A festival which I passed through this summer celebrated a significant birthday of a 20th-century lion. Let’s call him B.N. (for “Big Name”). I’d like to be specific, but I think such details will distract the focus of my quibble. (Comments here don’t diminish my continued appreciation and enthusiasm for any of these festivals.) As it happened, there was an evening program featuring a specific instrumental combination, and the assembled group played a work by this year’s venerated composer. The piece was tedious, dreadful and cringeworthy. B.N. wrote other pieces which I have admired, but this was a clunker. Striving for completeness did not warrant the performance. The professionals did fine enough in their rendition, but their efforts ought to have been differently focused. I suspect discerning listeners were frustrated. There was polite applause, and while I did not directly survey the audience, facial expressions and exit remarks corroborated the mood. B.N.’s works were sprinkled across many programs, creating a particular benchmark. I met other uniformly longwinded works with dread. At one concert, someone said something to the effect of: “At least Martinů is always interesting, unlike B.N.” I suppose this might have been first time some of the musicians encountered B.N.’s work. Perhaps they were asking themselves why this was ever considered important or interesting. It’s embarrassing when a retrospective disheartens. So much focus and intention comes to nothing. Instead of a celebration, it’s a last rite; B.N. has slipped lower in my estimation. They should have played Beethoven, but you can’t play Beethoven all the time. * * * Another festival prides itself upon the esoteric spiced with premieres, a difficult balance to bring off successfully. I naturally gravitate towards such programs, but wonder how the more conventionally minded tolerates them. Perhaps such attendees trust the curators: “It must be good because Festival X is playing it!” This festival is brave. They may program an evening of music most folks will have never heard of, and they will assuredly fill the house. The audience will be enthusiastic, even if they’re not there for a particular composer or performer. There will always be hits and misses in obscure lineups. I will never cease to be amazed at how much bad music exists. Such a pronouncement may be my opinion, but I can’t be the only listener who bores easily. One concert “discovered” a work thought lost decades ago. The resurrection was eagerly anticipated, program notes assured we were in for a treat. It was a modest item by a mid-century academic that should have remained forgotten behind the couch. Ideas were not well developed, dated theatric gestures missed their marks, and most crucially, the piece went on too long. Are festival organizers afraid of failing with a new work? Is it a valuable service to celebrate the remnants of second-rate tunesmiths? Perhaps this festival leaned into the educational angle, exposing emerging artists to periods and styles which they may never encounter again. Do we have to experience second-rate music to appreciate the best? I’d rather listen to a bad piece written today than a bad piece written 20 (or 30, or 40, etc.) years ago. Again the refrain: “You can’t play Beethoven all the time.” But you could and maybe we’d be all the better for it. * * * A third festival finds a balance between picking a living composer you’ve never heard of and sprinkling their works alongside recognized classics. I suspect the audience turns up for the potboilers, and grudgingly tolerates the new pieces. The festival does its bit of “community service” when it provides a platform for a living composer, allowing players to ask questions about dynamics and “Did you really want an F# here?” Plus, flesh and blood can only enhance the marketing materials. But what’s particular about this festival, is that the classics are routinely very well played. I don’t mind hearing the same barnstormers every few years because they are performed at such a fine level. And the featured composer probably never sounded better. Despite my grousing, I have sympathy for festival organizers. No program is going to satisfy everybody. Each of these three festivals hews to established principles as they contemplate their seasons, and each is very successful. I will return to each. At the end of the day, nothing beats live music. [More Grant Chu Covell [Previous Article: A Mindlessness beyond Time (I)