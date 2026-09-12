A Feldman Ramble, Ever Temperate

Grant Chu Covell [September 2026.] “Morton Feldman, Vol. 6.” Morton FELDMAN: For John Cage (1982). Erik Carlson (vln), Aleck Karis (pno). Bridge Records 9498 (1 CD) (www.bridgerecords.com). Morton FELDMAN: For John Cage (1982). Darrah Morgan (vln), John Tilbury (pno). Diatribe DIACD025 (1 CD) (www.diatribe.ie). I don’t count For John Cage among my favorites. We shouldn’t expect anything like the Franck Sonata of course, but Feldman is indifferent to violin and piano timbre in this long work. We receive approximately 75 minutes of notes, and it just happens to be a violin and piano who delivers them. In this case, the stringed instrument is outfitted with a stifling leather mute and the keyboard is perpetually half-pedal. The whole piece is triple-p pianississimo, at the edge of audibility. The work is notated on just two staves, the piano unusually compressed into a single staff. Short phrases may be repeated a few or many times. Material may return later, or much later, slightly transformed or perhaps not. Rhythm and meter are constantly changing, shifts which listeners might not discern, but if to be completely accurate, the players must do serious math and preparation. A 7/8 measure might be subdivided into eight parts; a 4/8 measure requires splitting into five segments. Arguably, the work is about symmetry and memory. Do altered repetitions heighten memory? Do they focus the musicians’ attention? Feldman favors convoluted (or cruel) harmonic spelling, such as the C-flat to A-sharp on the first page. Later there’s a violin passage spelled F-flat, E-sharp, E-flat, and the piano follows immediately with E, F, D-sharp. You will also find the chromatic scale C-flat, B-sharp, D-flat, C-double-sharp, E-flat. The notation and total duration discourages casual performances. Presumably players annoyed by the technicalities just won’t bother. Here we have two pairs who have bothered valiantly, each group producing different results. Morgan and Tilbury take longer (83:59), have been recorded with great atmosphere, but it’s harder to discern the irregular rhythms. Carlson and Karis’ faster rate (71:46) allows for more audible detection when Feldman subtly alters rhythms (Josje Ter Haar, violin, and John Snijders, piano, were faster at 69:13 on hat(now)ART 160). Carlson and Karis’ restless and impatient reading helped me realize I prefer Morgan and Tilbury’s calm and regal approach. Feldman’s score supports both. I like alternating them the way one might examine both sides of a foreign coin. “Complete Works for Multiple Pianos.” Morton FELDMAN: Trio for Two Pianos and Cello (1950)1; Trio for Two Pianos and Cello (rev. 1950)2; Projection 3 (1951)3; Extensions 4 (1952-53)4; Intermission 6 (1953)5; Two Pieces for Two Pianos (1954)6; Piece for 4 Pianos (1957)7; Piano (Three Hands) (1957)8; Two Pianos (1957)9; Untitled for two pianos (1958)10; Piano Four Hands (1958)11; Ixion (1958/60)12; Vertical Thoughts 1 (1963)13; Two Pieces for Three Pianos (1965/66)14; Five Pianos (1972)15; Pianos and Voices (1972)16. Jovita Zähl1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9,10,11,12,13,14,15,16, Philipp Kronbichler1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9,10,11,12,13,14,15,16, Peter Degenhardt4,7,14,15,16, John McAlpine7,15,16, Friedrich Jaecker15,16 (pno), Sarah Becker16, Claudia Boettcher16, Nicole Ferrein16, Sylvia Koke16, Stefanie Kunschke16 (sop), Rohan de Saram1,2 (vlc). Wergo WER 74172 (3 CDs) (www.wergo.de). Let’s cut right to an uncomfortable truth: A comprehensive collection such as this demonstrates Feldman’s variety which listeners might also label as unevenness. Perhaps the graphic and grid pieces arose out of methodological frustration, despite Cage’s encouragement. Good serialism is hard work. Boulez and Cage proved that at most distances, there can be scant audible difference between total serialism and chance. Feldman could be articulate or ambivalent about explaining his processes, whether or not he was searching for a method. The “aim and fire” indeterminate (loosely specified pitches or rhythms) compositions have their appeal, but the earliest item, the Trio for Two Pianos and Cello shows that Feldman could do the American serial boogie as well as anyone else. Never mind that two pianos plus one cello are an impractical combination, especially for a work that lasts less than five minutes (the later revision is not even 90 seconds). But the unusual trio combo informs us that all along Feldman had an assured ear for bringing instruments and colors together. In the 1950’s, Feldman explored combinations of specified and unspecified pitches and durations. Projection 3 was purportedly the first graph piece, where pitches were only specified by range (high, medium, low), their durations to fit within given metric units. Piece for 4 Pianos and Two Pianos gives pitches, but not durations. A majority are meant to be taken slowly and softly: Projection 3, Intermission 6, Two Pieces for Two Pianos, Two Pianos, etc., thus their colors and chords can be appreciated. On the other hand, extending the Trio’s line, is the blustery and loud Extensions 4 which invites itself to Stockhausen and Boulez’ Darmstadt parties. The notes say there’s nothing serial here and that Feldman grew unsatisfied with the outcome. The composer had to conduct three musicians during a recording session for the piece which assuredly tilted him towards works where precise execution was not as important or similar effects could be realized more easily. Multiple pianos offer extraordinary intensity. Piece for 4 Pianos is like wading hip-high into a saltwater pool. Each musician reads the same music (a process also found in Two Pianos) but proceeds independently. Wergo’s recording captures different touch and distance. The material is easy to follow and the resonances and unexpected calls and answers are entrancing. Untitled (likely unfinished) seems anomalous with its music-box repetitions. Likewise Ixion, a ballet score for Cunningham is tinkly and bright. There are just two long pieces. Five Pianos is worth replay and deep consideration. Yes, five pianos, but one of them also doubles on a celesta for variety, and the instrumentalists must quietly hum pitches. The piece trucks along its own reverb and resonance for 30 minutes. The players proceed independently, unsynchronized. Outside of the barely audible humming and the celesta’s timbre, there is a repeated scale, easy to recognize. Tranquil and eerie, Feldman toys with memory and expectation as the nine-note scala enigmatica asserts itself. An impressive quintet gave the first performance: Feldman, Cage, Cardew, Tudor and Rzewski. Unexpectedly, Cage misinterpreted Feldman’s performance instructions and played on for an extra twenty minutes after the other four concluded. Five Pianos’s sibling Pianos and Voices also lands around the half-hour mark. There is a celesta again, and this time instead of humming pianists, there are five sopranos whose wordless slow pitches are stitched into the pianos’ chords and single notes. Zähl and Kronbichler feature in every piece (although one has a hand free in Piano (Three Hands)), fluently navigating determinate and indeterminate works. Regardless of method, Feldman was concerned with sound and would have been pleased with these outcomes. Morton FELDMAN: The Viola in My Life I1, II2, III3 and IV4 (1970-71). Antoine Tamestit1,2,3,4 (vla), Marie Šparovec1,2 (vln), Bonian Tian1,2 (vlc), Alja Velkavehr-Roskams1,2 (fl), Blaž Šparovec2 (clar), Paulo Álvares1,2,3 (pno, cel), Alexander Schubert1,2 (perc), Gürzenich-Orchester Köln4, Harry Ogg1,2, François-Xavier Roth4 (cond.). Harmonia Mundi HMM 905328 (1 CD) (www.harmoniamundi.com). Blessed with an all-time great title, Feldman’s four-part The Viola in My Life is a consummate study in patience. Predominantly slow, each part supports the title’s hero with varying ensemble combinations. The first two chapters have similar ensembles: soloist plus violin, cello, flute, piano and busy percussion, II adds clarinet and a celeste swaps in for piano. III, the shortest statement, is a duo for viola and a most demure piano. IV supports the solo viola with orchestra. Heard in sequence on a recording without the visual clues, III can easily become an extension of I and II. IV’s bigger palette is a wake-up call. It’s as if Feldman has captured the sound of winter thawing. I presents a slow-motion tennis volley, muted viola and ensemble trading events. Across the first half, unhurried alternation prevents detecting any melodic action. Eventually the viola lets loose with several notes which could be a phrase, and the piano flicks chords initiating a reoccurring gesture. II and IV are action packed compared to I’s gradual awakening. Towards II’s end Feldman unusually allows viola and cello to engage in an exchange approximating melody and accompaniment (reminiscent of the contemporaneous Rothko Chapel). The viola’s lyricism carries throughout; Feldman had been enamored of a violist and her sound. The series captures its time: I’m not surprised to hear a tremolo on a temple block in a work in a piece from 1970. All four parts are welcome. Because of their varied scoring, subsets are easier to program: CRI recorded / reissued the first three with Feldman conducting (Karen Philips, viola, on CRI 276, reissued as CRI 620 and New World Records 80657-2), and Ensemble Recherche (with violist Barbara Maurer) took a swing at the first two (Auvidis Montaigne MO 782018). Why is III not programmed more often on recitals? Too slow? Too dull for the accompanying pianist? Violists want a bigger platform? IV establishes Feldman’s granitic orchestration: multi-instrumented chords broadcast explicit colors. Akin to II’s second half, there’s an unexpected melodic area. Might Tamestit’s release bring an end to various recorded anomalies? In some pressings, CRI swapped I and II. On ECM 1798, at IV’s finish after the last loud piano chord, violist Marek Konstantynowicz plucks the final two notes instead of bowing them. Tamestit and his groups keep to the score, contemplative and unhurried. There are unlimited hues and shades in these slow (and short) pieces, where the viola is consistently and exceedingly exposed. Tamestit navigates with confidence, through a series foundational to his understanding of the viola. Perhaps he will make III an encore. “Complete Variations for Piano, Vol. 2.” Ludwig van BEETHOVEN: 32 Variations in C minor, WoO 80 (1806); 24 Variations on “Venni amore,” WoO 65 (1790-91); 5 Variations on “Rule, Britannia!” WoO 79 (1802); 6 Variations in G major, WoO 77 (1800); 9 Variations on a March by Ernst Christoph Dressler, WoO 63 (1782); 12 Variations on “Menuet à la Viganò,” WoO 68 (1795); 7 Variations on “God Save the King,” WoO 78 (1803). Jan Pieterszoon SWEELINCK: 6 Variations on “Mein junges Leben hat ein End,” SwWV 324 (ca. 1600-20). J.S. BACH: Aria variata alla maniera italiana, BWV 989 (ca. 1704-13); Chaconne from Partita for Solo Violin No. 2 in D minor, BWV 1004 (ca. 1720; arr. Johannes BRAHMS, 1877). Morton FELDMAN: Last Pieces (1959). John CAGE: 7 Haiku (1951-52); In a Landscape (1948). George CRUMB: Processional (1983). Cédric Tiberghien (pno). Harmonia Mundi HMM902435.36 (2 CDs) (www.harmoniamundi.com). Sticking to our Feldman theme, here’s a generous bonus. Tiberghien’s series encompasses six discs across three volumes, each blending Beethoven’s inventiveness with contrasting repertoire: Mozart, Schumann and Webern in Vol. 1 (HMM 902433.34), and Ligeti and Kurtág alongside the 33 Diabelli in Vol. 3 (HMM 902437.38). This set offers less familiar Beethoven, including the Dressler sequence penned at the age of twelve. Last Pieces tweaks with an assertive title. Its composer was 33, and probably not intending a career summation. The four-movement set, “Slow,” “Fast,” “Very Slow,” and “Very Fast,” contains two Feldman anomalies, namely fast pieces. They’re all meant to be played as soft as possible and “Durations are free.” Pitches are specified (generously spaced chords requiring one or two notes per hand), but neither rhythms nor lengths. The program notes indicate Feldman was variating intervals and registers, but this is hard to catch. Then again, anything following “Rule, Brittania!” is in a tough spot. Cage and Crumb flesh out the American roster. Tiberghien is observant but is not fawning to Feldman’s aims. Proximity to Beethoven obliges necessary gravity. Bach, Beethoven, Brahms, Cage, Crumb, Feldman, Sweelinck Rambles] [More Grant Chu Covell Beethoven, Brahms, Cage, Crumb, Feldman, Sweelinck] [More Bach [Previous Article: Used Bin Troll Tweets HHHH.