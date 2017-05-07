Used Bin Troll Tweets Z.

Ethelbert Nevin

J.S. BACH: Goldberg Variations, BWV 988 (1741). Zhu Xiao-Mei (pno). Accentus Music 30372 (1 CD) (http://www.accentus.com/).

With an assured understanding of the music, Zhu Xiao-Mei’s second take is incredibly personal, perhaps too quirky and nutty for purists. NO.

“William Albright: Music for Organ and Harpsichord.” William ALBRIGHT: Pneuma (1966)1; Sweet Sixteenths: A Concert Rag for Organ (1974-76)2; That Sinking Feeling: Morceau de concours (1982)3; In memoriam (1983)4; Four Fancies (1979)5; Symphony (1986)6. Douglas Reed (hpsi5, org1,2,3,4,6), John Tafoya6, William Albright6 (perc.). Arkay Records AR6112 (1 CD).

Smartly designed and witty (especially the Ragtime bits), five organ works and a set for harpsichord. Pneuma shows its mid-60s heritage. YES.

Alexander ZEMLINSKY: Symphony No. 1 (1892); Symphony No. 2 (1897). Gürzenich-Orchester Köln, James Conlon (cond.). EMI 3 41446 2 (1 CD).

While the world needs more of Zemlinsky’s modern Romanticism, these 1996 releases are sluggish and fuzzy, lacking sparks and clarity. MAYBE.

J.S. BACH: The Art of Fugue, BWV 1080 (1740-45, 1748-50); Wenn wir in höchsten Nöten sein (‘Vor deinen Thron tret ich hiermit’), BWV 668a (1740-50). Angela Hewitt (pno). Hyperion CDA67980 (2 CDs) (http://www.hyperion-records.co.uk/).

Perhaps it’s the attempt to make every line breathable, but this D-minor bounty is too capricious, except at the unfinished fugue XIV. MAYBE.

“Sonata Fantasia.” Domenico SCARLATTI: Sonatas (arr. Robert GROSLOT). Il Novecento, Robert Groslot (cond.). Vanguard Classics 99031 (1 CD).

Fairly literal although spirited and inventive orchestral arrangements of 16 Scarlatti Sonatas with a nod to Respighi. Briskly executed. YES.

“Night Studies.” Marino FORMENTI: Night Studies (2011). Marino Formenti (pno). col legno WWE 1CD 20299 (1 CD) (http://www.col-legno.com/).

Numbing monophonic explorations alluding to Ives, but without Florian Pumhösl’s movie, this solo-piano progression wanders inoffensively. NO.