Used Bin Troll Tweets MM.

[October 2019.]

“PRIMES.” Luigi MANFRIN: Embodying surfaces (2013-14). Giovanni MANCUSO: George, Nick e il mistero del nastro distrutto (2014). Gabriele MANCA: Modello di coincidenze II (2014). Riccardo NOVA: Primes seventeen (2010-14). Mauro MONTALBETTI: La nostra rabbia intatta (2014). Simone Beneventi (perc), Flavio Virzì (e-guit). Stradivarius CD STR 37024 (1 CD) (https://www.stradivarius.it/).

Independently conceived, but likely best appreciated as a prickly suite for percussion and electric guitar (with tape and other gizmos). YES.

Joseph MARX: Eine Herbstsymphonie (1920-21). Grazer Philharmoniker, Johannes Wildner (cond.). cpo 555 262-2 (1 CD) (http://www.cpo.de/).

Like Zemlinsky or Szymanowski, this forgotten Romantic masterpiece, bloated but gushing dusky Orientalism, cemented Marx’s reputation. MAYBE.

“Terpsichore: Apothéose de la Danse baroque.” Jean-Féry REBEL: La Terpsichore (1720); Les Caractères de la Danse (1715); Les plaisirs champêtres (1724); Fantaisie (1729). Georg Philipp TELEMANN: Ouverture-Suite G-Dur, “La Bizarre,” TWV 55:G2; Ouverture-Suite B-Dur, Tafelmusik, Part III, No. 1, TWV 55:B1 (1733). Le Concert des Nations, Jordi Savall (cond.). AliaVox AVSA9929 (1 SACD) (http://www.alia-vox.com/).

77 minutes of robust dance suites gracefully delivered. Compare Rebel’s suave charm against Telemann’s heavier boots if you really must. YES.

Georgy CATOIRE: Piano Quintet in G minor, Op. 28 (1914). Ignaz FRIEDMAN: Piano Quintet in C minor (1918). Bengt Forsberg (pno), Nils-Erik Sparf, Ulf Forsberg (vln), Ellen Nisbeth (vla), Andreas Brantlelid (vlc). BIS 2314 (1 SACD) (https://bis.se/).

Two virtually interchangeable quintets rescued and vibrantly delivered (on Strads, etc.) recall heady tonality and optimistic times. MAYBE.

Matthew QUAYLE: String Quartet No. 1 (2005); String Quartet No. 2, “Sweet Insanity” (2006); String Quartet No. 3 (2016). Avalon String Quartet: Blaise Magniere, Marie Wang (vln), Anthony Devroye (vla), Cheng-Hou Lee (vlc). Naxos 8.559851 (1 CD) (http://www.naxos.com/).

Fair instances of nondescript quartets, indicating an uncertain apprenticeship. No. 1 quotes Barber’s Adagio. No. 3 fails at eclecticism. NO.

Joël BONS: Nomaden (2015-16). Jean-Guihen Queyras (vlc), Atlas Ensemble, Ed Spanjaard (cond.). BIS 2073 (1 SACD) (https://bis.se/).

This sprawling multi-cultural merry-go-round (leading cello plus erhu, kemençe, tar, duduk, sho, shakuhachi, etc.) stretches patience. MAYBE.